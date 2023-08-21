Financial Analytics Market Size to Surpass USD 18.71 Billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.4%

Pune, India, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global financial analytics market size was valued at USD 7.99 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 18.71 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period. Growing Strict Regulatory Environment to Augment the Growth. Fortune Business Insights™ mentioned this in a report, Financial Analytics Market Forecast, 2023-2030.

Financial analytics involves assessing the data from various financial statements. It is used to study current and past performance, make proper business decisions, and predict the business's future performance. Financial analytics determines the financial position and profitability potential of the company.





Key Industry Development-

July 2023 – Data science and analytics company Alteryx has declared the availability of decision intelligence and intelligent automation capabilities on Amazon Web Services. These capabilities will help decision-makers and CFOs solve difficult data concerns and adjust to the changing market dynamics.





Key Takeaways

Decreased IT Spending Worldwide During the COVID-19 Pandemic Impacted the Market Growth

Increasing Focus of Organizations on Data-driven Decision-making Aids the Market Growth

By Application Analysis: Increasing Need for Organizations to Comply with Audit & Compliance Regulations to Boost the Market Growth

Rising Partnerships to Propel Market Growth

The shortage of skilled professionals is another key factor expected to limit the industry growth





Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:

“Companies leading the Financial Analytics Market are Alteryx (U.S.), TABLEAU SOFTWARE, LLC (U.S.), QlikTech International AB (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), Fractal Analytics Inc. (U.S.), S&P Global (U.S.), Capgemini (France), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Accenture (Ireland), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)”





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 11.4% 2030 Value Projection USD 18.71 Billion Base Year 2022 Financial Analytics Market Size in 2022 USD 7.99 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 170 Segments covered Application, Deployment Model, Enterprise Size, Industry and Geography













Drivers & Restraints:

Growing Strict Regulatory Environment to Augment Market Growth

The increasing government strict regulations worldwide propels the financial analytics market growth during the forecast period. Regulatory compliance is important for all-sized companies, ensuring they operate within ethical and legal limits. Predictive financial analytics functions help companies to make decisions effectively.

The increasing risk of unauthorized access, cyberattacks, and data loss is estimated to hamper the market during the forecast period.





Segmentation:

By Application

Revenues Management

Expenses Management

Audit & Compliance

Wealth Management

Customer and Product Profitability

Portfolio Management

Others

By Deployment Model

On-premises

Cloud

By Enterprise Type

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Industry

Healthcare

BFSI

Retail and Consumer Goods

Energy & Power

IT & Telecom

Automotive and Manufacturing

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America





Regional Insights:

Rising Business Intelligence (BI) Tools to Propel Market in North America

North America is estimated to have the largest financial analytics market share during the forecast period due to the rising adoption of Business Intelligence (BI) tools across different industries. The U.S. is leading the North America market.

Asia Pacific is estimated to have the highest growth rate in the market during the forecast period. The presence of fast-growing economies, such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Singapore, is propelling market growth in the region.





Competitive Landscape

Rising Partnerships to Propel Market Growth

The rapidly increasing partnerships between the key competitors boost market growth during the forecast period. The market is integrated with leading players, including Alteryx, TABLEAU SOFTWARE, LLC, S&P Global, and QlikTech International AB. For instance, in May 2023, QlikTech International AB acquired Talend Inc. to expand the capabilities of OlikTech International AB worldwide.





FAQ’s

How big is the financial analytics market?

Financial Analytics Market size was USD 7.99 billion in 2022.

How fast is the financial analytics market growing?

The Financial Analytics Market will exhibit a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period, 2023-2030





