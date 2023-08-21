Global Angling & Hunting Equipment Market Forecast Report 2023-2030: Key Players Adler Arms, Browning, Maver UK Ltd, Tica Fishing Tackle and Costa Del Mar Lead Market

Dublin, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Angling & Hunting Equipment Market by Product (Accessories, Archery, ATV Accessories), Distribution (Offline, Online) - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Angling & Hunting Equipment Market size was estimated at USD 536.97 million in 2022, USD 573.60 million in 2023, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.03% to reach USD 924.98 million by 2030.

In this report, 2018 to 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 is the base year, 2023 is the estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as forecast periods.



The report considers the ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe caused by the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and its potential implications for demand-supply balances, pressure on pricing variants, and import/export and trading. Additionally, the report addresses the impact of High Inflation on the global economy and details fiscal policies measuring and reducing its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.

The Market Share Analysis offers an insightful look at the current state of vendors in a particular market space. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can give companies a greater understanding of their performance and what they are up against when competing for market share.

The analysis also sheds light on just how competitive any given sector is about accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits over the base year period studied.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Market Trends: Provides comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High Inflation Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Consumer Preference for Outdoor Recreational Activities Coupled with Growing Trend of Travel and Vacation

Increasing Government Focus on Improving Local Tourism

Demand from Local Fish Market and Fish Processing Companies

Restraints

High Priced Products to Own

Opportunities

Increasing Influence of Social Media to Create Awareness Regarding Unique Spots as well Activities to Visit

Increasing Sales through E-Commerce

Challenges

Concerns Regarding License Approval of Fisheries and Hunting



Competitive Portfolio

Adler Arms Corporation

ARMYTEK OPTOELECTRONICS INC.

Browning Arms Company

Costa Del Mar Inc.

Duluth Holdings Inc.

EBSCO Industries, Inc

FORLOH, Inc.

HARKILA

HILLMAN GEAR, LLC

Johnson Outdoors Inc.

KUIU, LLC.

Maver UK Ltd.

Newell Brands Inc.

O.F. Mossberg & Sons

Outfit International A/S

Pac Bow Archery, LLC

Pure Fishing, Inc.

QSR Outdoor Products, Inc.

Raised Outdoors

Rapala VMC Corporation

Rather Outdoors, LLC

Sea Master Enterprise Co., Ltd.

Sportschief by COTE RECO INC.

The Orvis Company Inc.

Tica Fishing Tackle

W.C Bradley Co

WARWICK FIREARMS AUSTRALIA



