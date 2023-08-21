Video as a Service Market Size to Surpass USD 14.70 Billion by 2030, Exhibiting a CAGR of 17.2%

Pune, India, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global video as a service market size was USD 4.28 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 14.70 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights presents this information in their report titled "Global Video as a Service Market Forecast, 2023-2030."

Video as a Service, also known as VaaS, offers video conferencing solutions with the help of an Internet Protocol (IP) network. The video conferencing solution provides the required infrastructures to facilitate linked communication between different parties. Video as a service solutions offer full-motion video transmission and high-quality audio between locations. They are also suitable for all enterprises, such as SMEs and large enterprises, which will further fuel the video as a service market growth.





Key Industry Development:

May 2023: Bank of Baroda launched two new service channels for its consumers to address their queries. These services include video chat via its website and live web interaction. Using these services, customers can video call the bank executives at their convenience.





Key Takeaways

Video as a service market size in North America was USD 1.58 billion in 2022.

Rising Adoption of Video-based Communication Solutions to Augment Market Growth

Benefits Offered by Hybrid Cloud Solutions to Foster their Demand among Consumers

Healthcare Industry to Use VaaS Solutions to Provide Effective Consultations





Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:

“Companies leading the global video as a service market are Microsoft (U.S.), Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Adobe (U.S.), Avaya LLC (U.S.), GoTo (U.S.), RingCentral, Inc. (U.S.), Google (U.S.), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (U.S.), Plantronics, Inc. (U.S.)”





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 17.2% 2030 Value Projection USD 14.70 Billion Base Year 2022 Video as a Service Market Size in 2022 USD 4.28 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 156 Segments covered Deployment, Application, Industry and Geography













Drivers and Restraints:

Rising Adoption of Video-based Communication Solutions to Augment Market Growth

More companies are expanding their operations globally, which has augmented the need for scalable and affordable communication with the help of video conferencing services. Organizations can improve their customers’ experiences and business communication techniques with the help of video-based collaboration tools. Using these tools can help users minimize their travel costs, which will further drive their adoption.

However, rising privacy and data security concerns associated with these solutions can hamper market growth.





Segmentation

By Deployment

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

By Application

Corporate Communications

Training and Development

Marketing

By Industry

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Retail & Consumer Goods

Education

Government

Others (Manufacturing and Others)

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America





Regional Insights:

North America to Dominate Global Market Due to Growing Adoption of Advanced Technologies

North America is expected to dominate the global market share as the region is one of the early adopters of advanced technologies. It is also among the early consumers of cloud solutions and ranks high with respect to end-users’ willingness to adopt innovative services. These factors will help the regional market share grow.

Asia Pacific is also predicted to grow considerably in the coming years due to the regional governments’ support toward the adoption of video conferencing tools.





Competitive Landscape:

Key Market Players to Increase Investments in Video Communication Solutions to Expand Reach

Some of the leading companies operating in the market are investing in video communications and related technologies to cater to unique customer demands. They are investing in advanced technologies, such as machine learning and AI, to increase their customer base and market reach.





FAQs

How big is the video as a service market?

The video as a service market size was USD 4.28 billion in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 14.70 billion by 2030.

How fast is the video as a service market growing?

The video as a service market will exhibit a CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period, 2023-2030.





