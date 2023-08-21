Global Sickle Cell Anemia Testing & Screening Market Forecast 2023-2030: Agios Pharmaceuticals, Bio-Rad, and Quest Diagnostics Among Key Players in Market

Dublin, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Sickle Cell Anemia Testing & Screening Market by Technology, Age Group, Sector - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Sickle Cell Anemia Testing & Screening Market size was estimated at USD 832.68 million in 2022, USD 943.95 million in 2023, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.49% to reach USD 2,293.22 million by 2030.

In this report, 2018 to 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 is the base year, 2023 is the estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as forecast periods.



The report considers the ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe caused by the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and its potential implications for demand-supply balances, pressure on pricing variants, and import/export and trading. Additionally, the report addresses the impact of High Inflation on the global economy and details fiscal policies measuring and reducing its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.

The Market Share Analysis offers an insightful look at the current state of vendors in a particular market space. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can give companies a greater understanding of their performance and what they are up against when competing for market share.

The analysis also sheds light on just how competitive any given sector is about accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits over the base year period studied.

The report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Sickle Cell Anemia Testing & Screening Market? What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Sickle Cell Anemia Testing & Screening Market during the forecast period? Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Sickle Cell Anemia Testing & Screening Market? What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Sickle Cell Anemia Testing & Screening Market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Sickle Cell Anemia Testing & Screening Market? What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Sickle Cell Anemia Testing & Screening Market? What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Sickle Cell Anemia Testing & Screening Market?

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Prevalence of Sickle Cell Disease Worldwide

Ongoing Government Initiatives to Support the Diagnosis

Significant Use of High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Testing for Sickle Cell

Restraints

Diagnostic & Treatment Issues Associated with Sickle Cell Anemia

Opportunities

Developing a Deep Learning Framework Designed to Perform Automated Screening of Sickle Cell Anemia

Rising Focus on Development of Non-Invasive, Hand-Held, and Digital Technologies

Challenges

Clinical Heterogeneity and Complications Associated with SCD

Lack of Resources and Skilled Clinical Laboratory Workforce Shortages

Market Segmentation & Coverage:







The Global Sickle Cell Anemia Testing & Screening Market research report categorizes the market and provides revenue forecasts and trend analysis for the following sub-markets:

Technology: Hemoglobin Electrophoresis, High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC), and Point-of-Care Tests, with Point-of-Care Tests commanding the largest market share of 37.96% in 2022, followed by Hemoglobin Electrophoresis.

Age Group: Adult Screening, Newborn Screening, and Years 1 to 25, with Newborn Screening commanding the largest market share of 61.89% in 2022, followed by Years 1 to 25.

Sector: Corporate Labs, Government Labs, Private Labs, and Public-Private-Partnerships, with Corporate Labs commanding the largest market share of 42.17% in 2022, followed by Private Labs.

Region: The Americas commanded the largest market share of 36.84% in 2022, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa.







Competitive Portfolio:

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Anamol Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

Atlas Medical GmbH

Bio Lab Diagnostics (I) Private Limited

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Biomedomics Inc.

Bluebird bio, Inc.

Calibre Scientific, Inc.

CRISPR Therapeutics

Edvotek Inc.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc.

Hemex Health

HiMedia Laboratories

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Maternova Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

PicnicHealth

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Silver Lake Research Corporation

Streck, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Ulta Lab Tests, LLC

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 193 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $943.95 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2293.22 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.4% Regions Covered Global



