C-arms Market Size to Surpass USD 2.65 Billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.5%

Pune, India, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global c-arms market size was valued at USD 1.87 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 2.65 billion by 2030, recording a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. C-arm is usually installed on the patient’s table and customized to conduct x-ray imaging on a real-time basis.

C-arms refer to advanced X-ray devices that can connect an x-ray source with a detector. It is a non-invasive diagnostic instrument that finds major use in orthopedic and cardiac surgeries. Since these machines can offer real-time insights to surgeons on the progress of the surgery, their adoption is expected to rise considerably, thereby fueling the c-arms market growth. Fortune Business Insights™ displays this information in a report titled, "C-Arms Market, 2023-2030."





Key Industry Development

July 2022- Canon Medical Systems USA Inc. acquired NXC Imaging, a medical imaging equipment distributor and service provider in Minneapolis, U.S. This acquisition aimed to broaden its sales and service in the U.S. and expand its geographical reach in the Midwest region.

Key Takeaways:

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases and introduction of novel products will further fuel the c-arms market growth during the forecast period.

The increasing number of patients suffering from coronary heart disease has raised the demand for c-arms systems.

The mobile segment is expected to be the leading segment in the market during the forecast period.

The oncology segment is expected to record an optimal growth rate during the forecast period.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Report

“Companies leading the global C-arms Market are General Electric Company (GE Healthcare) (U.S.), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Germany), CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION (Japan), Hologic, Inc. (U.S.), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Ziehm Imaging GmbH (Germany), FUJIFILM Corporation (Japan), Genoray Co., Ltd. (South Korea)”

Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 4.5% 2030 Value Projection USD 2.65 Billion Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2023 USD 1.95 Billion Historical Data 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 161 Segments covered By Type, Application, Detector, End-user, and Region













Drivers and Restraints

Rising Incidence of Chronic Ailments and Patients’ Preference for Minimally Invasive Procedures to Boost Market Growth

Rising cases of chronic diseases and growing preference of patients for minimally invasive procedures are anticipated to drive the market growth. Lack of physical activity has been one of the leading causes of various chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular ailments. According to the National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion (NCCDPHP), in 2022, around six out of ten U.S. adults were suffering from at least one chronic disease. Incorporation of artificial intelligence in radiology is also expected to push the market growth.

Segmentation:

Mobile Segment to Lead Market Growth Due to Various Collaborations amongst Key Players

On the basis of type, the market is divided into fixed and mobile. The mobile segment is anticipated to hold a dominant c-arms market share due to rise in the number of collaborations among key market players and technology-based companies. Increasing demand for portable systems from healthcare settings is set to propel the segment’s growth.

Product to be Widely Used in Cardiology Owing to Increasing Number of Cardiovascular Patients

Based on application, the market is categorized into orthopedics & trauma, cardiology, neurology, gastroenterology, oncology, and others. The cardiology segment is expected to dominate the market owing due to the increasing number of cardiovascular patients suffering from coronary heart diseases.

Flat Panel Detectors to Dominate Due to Introduction of Advanced Technologies

Based on detector, the market is bifurcated into flat panel detectors and image intensifiers. The flat panel detectors segment captured the largest market share due to the launch of new detectors that are equipped with advanced imaging technologies, which will simplify the procedures for clinicians and surgeons.

Product to Experience Massive Demand across Hospitals Due to Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Based on end-user, the market is divided into diagnostic centers, hospitals, specialty clinics, and others. The hospitals segment captured the largest market share in 2022. The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and growing use of these diagnostic systems in surgery and radiology departments across hospitals are encouraging manufacturers to collaborate with other companies to offer better quality products.

Based on region, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.





By Type

Fixed

Mobile

Full-Size C-arms

Mini C-arms

By Application

Orthopedics & Trauma

Cardiology

Neurology

Gastroenterology

Oncology

Others

By Detector

Flat Panel Detectors

Image Intensifier

By End-user

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Regional Insights

North America to Lead Market Share Due to Launch of New Hybrid C-arms

North America is anticipated to hold a dominant market share during the forecast period due to the launch of new hybrid C-arms by manufacturers. These devices will help improve clinicians' workflow in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers.

Europe is set to record substantial growth in the global market due to the emphasis of key manufacturing companies on receiving approvals from the regulatory bodies to promote and distribute novel products in the regional market.

Competitive Landscape

Product Upgrades and Novel Product Launches to Help Market Players Strengthen their Presence

The key players in the global market include GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Siemens Healthcare GmbH, which hold majority market share. An increasing number of market players are focusing on upgrading their existing products by adding new capabilities. They are also trying to introduce futuristic products in the market. Other companies, such as CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, and Ziehm Imaging GmbH, also have a vast customer base in the market.





