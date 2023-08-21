Cleanroom HVAC Market Size [2023-2030] worth USD 82.10 Billion by 2030 | Exhibiting a CAGR of 6.5%

Pune, India, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Cleanroom HVAC market size was valued at USD 50.16 billion in 2022. The market is projected to grow from USD 52.83 billion in 2023 to USD 82.10 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. Cleanroom HVAC is a specially developed official workspace with a completely controlled environment with minimal or no concentration of contaminants and particulate matter in the stipulated confined spaces. These spaces are developed to create a favorable environment to ensure efficiency in manufacturing operations. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report titled, “Cleanroom HVAC Market, 2023-2030.”

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rising Investments by Leading Players in Improving Energy Efficiency of Cleanroom HVAC Systems to Drive Market Growth

Growing energy costs and rising awareness of the environmental impact of energy consumption are encouraging leading companies to achieve energy efficiency in the global market, thus aiding the market growth. One of the ways companies are enhancing energy efficiency is through monitoring technologies and advanced controls that allow for a precise control of humidity, temperature, and airflow. For instance, in November 2021, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced a USD 20 million investment in research and development projects to enhance energy efficiency in cleanroom facilities. One of the projects will focus on developing new HVAC technologies with the goal of decreasing energy consumption by up to 50%.

On the other hand, the high costs associated with installation, maintenance, and upgrading of cleanroom systems will hinder market proliferation in the forthcoming years.

COVID-19 Impacts:

Rising Demand for Cleanroom HVAC Solutions from Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Sectors Propelled Market Expansion amid the Pandemic

The implementation of stringent nationwide lockdowns and social distancing norms created several challenges for businesses in various sectors. The availability of labor decreased and transportation of goods was severely affected. Moreover, the closure of manufacturing facilities caused supply chain disturbances. Despite these challenges, the demand for HVAC cleanrooms rose significantly during the pandemic owing to their need in healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors to ensure the safety of patients, healthcare professionals, and the public. The demand for cleanroom systems to maintain the required levels of cleanliness and air quality stayed high amid the outbreak.

Report Scope and Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 6.5% 2030 Value Projection USD 82.10 billion Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 USD 50.16 billion Historical Data for 2019 - 2021 No. of Pages 160 Segments covered By Type, By Product, By Ventilation, By Application and By Region Growth Drivers Increased Demand in Biotechnology to Provide Substantial Market Growth

Segments:

Modular Cleanroom Segment to Lead Backed by Quick and Easy Installation

Based on type, the market is divided into modular cleanroom, stick built cleanroom, hybrid cleanroom, and others (portable cleanroom). The modular cleanroom segment dominated the market in 2022 as they are highly feasible and can be installed quickly and easily. They are easy to integrate with other components and have low operational and maintenance costs.

High Use of Cleanroom and Increased Cleanliness Standards Aids Dominating Share of Consumables Market

On the basis of product, the market is split into equipment, consumables, and services (installation and maintenance). The consumable segment is set to dominate due to high usage of cleanrooms and increase in the application of disposable and single use of apparels.

Unidirectional Segment to Hold Major Share Owing to their Ability to Maintain Ideal Surroundings

According to ventilation, the market is split into turbulent and unidirectional. Among these, the unidirectional segment held majority of the market share in 2022. Unidirectional HVAC systems have the ability to maintain ideal surroundings in testing by controlling the volume and speed of incoming air and are thus propelling segmental growth.

Pharmaceutical And Medical Device Manufacturing To Lead Due To Need For The Systems

On the basis of application, the market is classified into pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturing, hospital, research institution, automotive, food processing and packaging, semiconductor, and others (aerospace and defense, agriculture). Pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturing is set to dominate due to requirement of extensively complex and strict requirements for containments.

Geographically, the market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Key Industry Development:

July 2021: Klimaoprema acquired 75% of MCRT's operations. With this acquisition, Klimaoprema gained the use of advanced software packages, more top engineering staff, greater opportunities for new employment, and expansion of product range and sales capacity. In addition, the acquisition will help with the internationalization of the business.

Report Coverage:

The report includes:

Major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market.

Comprehensive insights into regional developments.

List of major industry players.

Key strategies adopted by the market players.

Recent industry developments include product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific to Lead Owing to the Presence of Leading Semiconductor Manufacturers

Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2022 due to presence of leading semiconductor manufacturers in Taiwan and India and increasing efforts by governments to build a strong healthcare ecosystem. Furthermore, India is a domestic market to the biggest vaccine producer company across the globe, the Serum Institute. This makes India a crucial country in the pharmaceutical industry, thus aiding market proliferation.

The North America market is projected to grow substantially backed by market growth in the U.S. and presence of leading cleanroom manufacturers. Leading players are making several moves to strengthen their positioning in the market such as partnerships, collaborations, and joint ventures.

Competitive Landscape:

Setting up of New Manufacturing Facilities to Aid Market Augmentation

Industry leaders are making several moves to contribute to revenue and profit generation and gather larger profits. Mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, product launches, and setting up of new manufacturing facilities are some of the methods adopted by leading players. For instance, in January 2022, AES Clean Technology, a manufacturer of cleanroom facilities announced plans to invest USD 14.2 million to open new manufacturing facility in Pennsylvania.

Table of Content:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Global Cleanroom HVAC Key Players Market Share/Ranking, 2022

Global Cleanroom HVAC Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2019-2030 Key Findings By Type (USD) Modular Cleanroom Softwall Cleanroom Hardwall Cleanroom Stick Built Cleanroom Hybrid Cleanroom Others (Portable Cleanroom, etc.) By Product (USD) Equipment HVAC Systems Fan Filter Units Laminar Air Flow Systems HEPA Filters Air Showers and Diffusers Others (Desiccator Cabinet, etc.) Consumables Apparels Gloves Wipes Vacuum Systems Disinfectants Others (Cleaning Products, etc.) Services (Installation and Maintenance) By Ventilation Type (USD) Turbulent Unidirectional By Application (USD) Pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturing Hospital Research Institution Automotive Food Processing and Packaging Semiconductor Others (Aerospace and Defense, Agriculture, etc.) By Region (USD) North America South America Europe Middle East & Africa Asia Pacific



