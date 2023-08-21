Global Premium Skincare Products: Market Report 2023-2030: Featuring Key Players L`Oreal, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Beiersdorf AG & The Estee Lauder Companies, Inc.

Dublin, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Premium Skincare Products: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Premium Skincare Products Market to Reach $78.7 Billion by 2030



The global market for Premium Skincare Products estimated at US$53.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$78.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $14.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.4% CAGR



The Premium Skincare Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$14.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$17 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 4.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.

Market Scope

This analysis focuses on the World Premium Skincare Products Market, covering the period from 2014 to 2030. The data is presented in four tables that provide valuable insights into the market's annual sales in US$ million, historical review, recent past, current, and future analysis for the years 2022 through 2030, and a 16-year perspective for the years 2014, 2023, and 2030.

The geographic regions under consideration are the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The tables offer an independent assessment of annual sales and the percentage breakdown of value sales across the specified regions, providing a comprehensive understanding of market trends and potential growth prospects for Premium Skincare Products in the analyzed time frame and geographic areas.



Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured)

Avon Products, Inc.

Beiersdorf AG

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Johnson and Johnson

L`Oreal S.A.

Procter & Gamble Company

Revlon, Inc.

Shiseido Company, Ltd.

The Estee Lauder Companies, Inc.

Unilever



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 92 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $53.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $78.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.0% Regions Covered Global





