Hydronic Radiators Market Size [2023-2030] worth USD 4.73 billion by 2030 | Exhibiting a CAGR of 3.20%

Pune, India, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global hydronic radiators market size was valued at USD 3.74 billion in 2022 and is expected to be worth USD 3.79 billion in 2023. The market is projected to reach USD 4.73 billion by 2030, recording a CAGR of 3.20% during the forecast period.

Hydronic radiators, or hot water radiators, refers to heating devices that use hot water to heat a room and offer an ambient temperature during harsh winters. These systems are quite energy efficient as compared to forced air heaters as there is no loss of heat while supplying hot air. Moreover, since these machines do not support movement of airborne particles, they are quite useful for people living with respiratory conditions. These attractive features will help the hydronic radiators market share grow.

Hydronic Radiators Market Scope:





Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 3.20 % 2030 Value Projection USD 4.73 billion Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 USD 3.74 billion Historical Data for 2019-2021 No. of Pages 167 Segments covered Type, Material, End-User, and Region Growth Drivers Increased Demand for Energy Efficient Heating Systems for Residential and Commercial Sectors to Drive Market Growth Increasing Technology Evolution in Hydronic Radiators to Boost Demand for Product

Drivers and Restraints:

Rising Demand for Energy Efficient Heating Solutions in Residential and Commercial Sectors to Drive Market Growth

Efforts toward decreasing energy consumption has increased dramatically in many industry verticals in recent years as heating processes consume a lot of energy, which, in turn, increases carbon emissions. Governments in countries, such as Spain and France have already started passing laws and regulations to promote energy efficiency. Such initiatives are expected to amplify the hydronic radiators market progress.

However, the rising availability of alternative heating solutions will hamper the market growth.





COVID-19 Impact:





Fear of Exposure to COVID-19 Virus Through Air Declined Product Demand During Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative influence on the hydronic radiators market growth due to many factors, such as border closures, lockdowns, and disturbances in global supply chain networks. Moreover, since the COVID-19 virus has a high transmission rate via air, the demand for HVAC systems decreased, which further caused a major decline in the adoption of these radiators.





Segmentation:





Space and Positioning Flexibility Offered by Panel Radiators to Boost Their Demand





Based on type, the market is segmented into panel, baseboard, convector, fan coil, and others. The panel segment is expected to lead the market growth during the forecast period as panel radiators offer great flexibility in terms of positioning and space and can be fitted into rooms of any size.





Steel to be Extensively Used in Hydronic Radiators for its Attractive Characteristics





Based on material, the market is segmented into steel, aluminum, cast iron, and others. The steel segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share as this material has several attractive features, such as longer lifespan, durability, excellent heat conductivity, and resistance to harsh weather conditions.





Residential Sector to Increase Dependence on Hydronic Radiators With Rising Focus on Energy Efficiency





Based on end-user, the market is segmented into industrial, commercial, and residential. The residential segment is expected to lead the market growth as the demand for affordable and energy-efficient heating systems is rising among homeowners.

With respect to region, the market covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Regional Insights:

Europe to Dominate Global Market Due to Presence of Reputed Companies





Europe held a dominant position in the global market as the region has a notable presence of prominent companies that deal in the production of advanced space heating systems. Moreover, since countries, such as the U.K., Germany, and Russia experience harsh winters, the demand for reliable space heating solutions is increasing.

North America is also emerging as a major market for this product as the region is witnessing rapid changes in its climatic conditions, with winters becoming colder every year.





Competitive Landscape:

Purmo Group to Boost Market Presence by Signing Contracts and Agreements

Purmo Group is one of the top suppliers of indoor climate comfort solutions in the world. The company makes both electric and hydronic radiators and has a wide range of models for different customers, such as convectors, decorative panels, and towel warmers. The company has inked several agreements with firms to not only expand its product portfolio, but also enhance its market position.





Key Industry Development:

September 2022: ArrowXL, one of the U.K.’s biggest firms in 2-person home delivery, was given a contract with Purmo Group U.K. to supply designer radiators to homes across the country.

A list of all the Hydronic Radiators providers operating in the global market :

Runtal North America Inc. (U.S.)

Purmo (Finland)

Advanced Hydronics (U.S.)

Rehau Group (U.K.)

Zehnder Rittling (U.S.)

Henrad (Belgium)

WISELIVING (Australia)

Bosch Home Comfort Group (Germany)

Hudson Reed (U.K.)

Embassy Industries, Inc. (U.S.)

