Global Recombinant DNA Technology: Global Strategic Business Report 2023-2030: Featuring Players Amgen, Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline & Novartis AG

Dublin, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Recombinant DNA Technology: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Recombinant DNA Technology Market to Reach $93.7 Billion by 2030
The global market for Recombinant DNA Technology estimated at US$64.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$93.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Medical, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.2% CAGR and reach US$70.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post-pandemic recovery, growth in the Non-Medical segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $18.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.4% CAGR
The Recombinant DNA Technology market in the U.S. is estimated at US$18.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$16.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 3.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.
Market Scope
This analysis covers the World Recombinant DNA Technology Market, spanning the years 2014 to 2030. The data is presented in 28 tables, offering a comprehensive overview of the market dynamics. The tables provide information on annual sales in US$ million, recent past, current, and future analysis, as well as a historic review for Recombinant DNA Technology, across various geographic regions.
The regions analyzed include the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, with a focus on the Rest of the World as well. Each table independently examines different aspects of the market, including Medical, Non-Medical, Expression System, Cloning Vector, Health & Disease, Food & Agriculture, Environmental, and Other Applications.
Additionally, a 16-year perspective is provided, offering a percentage breakdown of value sales for specific years, such as 2014, 2023, and 2030, across the analyzed geographic regions. These tables offer valuable insights for stakeholders interested in understanding market trends and growth opportunities in the Recombinant DNA Technology Market within the specified timeframe and geographic areas.
Market Overview
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Recombinant DNA Technology - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Select Competitors (Total 32 Featured)
- Amgen Inc
- Bamboo Therapeutics, Inc.
- Biocon
- Biogen
- Chiron Corporation
- Cibus
- Eli Lilly and Company
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
- Genentech, Inc
- GenScript
- GlaxoSmithKline plc.
- Horizon Discovery Group plc
- Merck KGaA
- Monsanto Company
- New England Biolabs
- Novartis AG
- Novo Nordisk A/S
- Nucelis
- Pfizer Inc.
- Profacgen
- Sanofi
- Syngene
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|88
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$64.7 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$93.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o8kofp
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment