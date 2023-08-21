Global Recombinant DNA Technology: Global Strategic Business Report 2023-2030: Featuring Players Amgen, Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline & Novartis AG

Dublin, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Recombinant DNA Technology: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Recombinant DNA Technology estimated at US$64.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$93.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Medical, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.2% CAGR and reach US$70.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post-pandemic recovery, growth in the Non-Medical segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $18.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.4% CAGR



The Recombinant DNA Technology market in the U.S. is estimated at US$18.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$16.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 3.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.

Market Scope

This analysis covers the World Recombinant DNA Technology Market, spanning the years 2014 to 2030. The data is presented in 28 tables, offering a comprehensive overview of the market dynamics. The tables provide information on annual sales in US$ million, recent past, current, and future analysis, as well as a historic review for Recombinant DNA Technology, across various geographic regions.

The regions analyzed include the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, with a focus on the Rest of the World as well. Each table independently examines different aspects of the market, including Medical, Non-Medical, Expression System, Cloning Vector, Health & Disease, Food & Agriculture, Environmental, and Other Applications.

Additionally, a 16-year perspective is provided, offering a percentage breakdown of value sales for specific years, such as 2014, 2023, and 2030, across the analyzed geographic regions. These tables offer valuable insights for stakeholders interested in understanding market trends and growth opportunities in the Recombinant DNA Technology Market within the specified timeframe and geographic areas.

