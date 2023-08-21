Global RegTech Market 2023-2027: Increasing Focus on Financial Crime Detection Drives RegTech Adoption with ACTICO GmbH, Broadridge, and Deloitte Dominating

Dublin, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global RegTech Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The regtech market is forecasted to grow by USD 15.67 billion during the period from 2022 to 2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 21.18% during the forecast period.
This comprehensive report provides valuable insights into the regtech market, including market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis.
The report analyzes various factors contributing to the market's growth, including the need for identifying financial crime, the need for reducing compliance costs, and the demand for regtech from the insurance sector.
Market Segmentation
The regtech market is segmented as follows:
- By Component
- Solutions
- Services
- By End-user
- Large enterprises
- Small & medium enterprises
- By Geographical Landscape
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
Drivers and Trends
The report identifies the integration of AI with regtech as one of the prime reasons driving the regtech market growth during the next few years. Additionally, the advent of blockchain technology and increasing adoption of cloud-based regtech solutions are expected to lead to sizable demand in the market.
Vendor Analysis
The report offers a robust vendor analysis to help clients improve their market position. It provides a detailed analysis of several leading regtech market vendors, including:
- ACTICO GmbH
- Ascent Technologies Inc.
- Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc.
- ComplyAdvantage
- Confluence Technologies Inc.
- Acuant Inc.
- Hummingbird RegTech Inc.
- Intrasoft Technologies
- International Business Machines Corp.
- MetricStream Inc.
- Mitratech Holdings Inc.
- NICE Ltd.
- RIMES Technologies Corp.
- SAS Institute Inc.
- SymphonyAI Sensa LLC
- Thomson Reuters Corp.
- Trulioo Information Services Inc.
- VERMEG Ltd Legal
- Wolters Kluwer NV
- Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.
Comprehensive Market Research
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information, including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape, along with an analysis of the key vendors.
