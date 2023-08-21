Global RegTech Market 2023-2027: Increasing Focus on Financial Crime Detection Drives RegTech Adoption with ACTICO GmbH, Broadridge, and Deloitte Dominating

Dublin, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global RegTech Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The regtech market is forecasted to grow by USD 15.67 billion during the period from 2022 to 2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 21.18% during the forecast period.

This comprehensive report provides valuable insights into the regtech market, including market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis.

The report analyzes various factors contributing to the market's growth, including the need for identifying financial crime, the need for reducing compliance costs, and the demand for regtech from the insurance sector.

Market Segmentation

The regtech market is segmented as follows:

By Component Solutions

Services By End-user Large enterprises

Small & medium enterprises By Geographical Landscape North America

Europe

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

Drivers and Trends

The report identifies the integration of AI with regtech as one of the prime reasons driving the regtech market growth during the next few years. Additionally, the advent of blockchain technology and increasing adoption of cloud-based regtech solutions are expected to lead to sizable demand in the market.

Vendor Analysis

The report offers a robust vendor analysis to help clients improve their market position. It provides a detailed analysis of several leading regtech market vendors, including:

ACTICO GmbH

Ascent Technologies Inc.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc.

ComplyAdvantage

Confluence Technologies Inc.

Acuant Inc.

Hummingbird RegTech Inc.

Intrasoft Technologies

International Business Machines Corp.

MetricStream Inc.

Mitratech Holdings Inc.

NICE Ltd.

RIMES Technologies Corp.

SAS Institute Inc.

SymphonyAI Sensa LLC

Thomson Reuters Corp.

Trulioo Information Services Inc.

VERMEG Ltd Legal

Wolters Kluwer NV

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.

Comprehensive Market Research

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information, including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape, along with an analysis of the key vendors.











