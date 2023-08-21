Winners Announced for “Educators Pick Best of STEM® 2023” Awards

Innovative STEM products chosen as best-in-class for teaching and learning

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Teich Group and Catapult X announce the winners of the Educators Pick Best of STEM® 2023 Awards, the only awards program judged by STEM educators. The awards program, operated in partnership with the National Science Teaching Association (NSTA) and MCH Strategic Data, and for the first time this year with the National Association of Biology Teachers (NABT), spotlights innovative products, technologies, and services that are changing the world of STEM education.

These STEM products were subject to a two-part evaluation process. First, by an expert panel of judges including Dr. Linda Johnson-McClinton, Dr. Lance Brand, Dr. Jeffrey Crapper, Dr. Omah M. Williams-Duncan, Kim Collazo, Christina Wilson, Jamica Craig, and Erin Barr. Once judges selected the finalists, more than 267,000 STEM educators were given the opportunity to evaluate the finalists via survey.

“The number of remarkable products and the degree of innovation made an enormous impression on the judges,” said Annie Galvin Teich, president of The Teich Group and lead judge. “Educators value the alignment with NGSS standards, the use of simulations, instructional support for teachers, and the flexibility of implementation for different modes of instruction across all STEM topics.”

Educators Pick Best of STEM® 2023 Awards Winners

Best Educator Support for Teaching & LearningBrainPOP Science
Best Freebies for STEM CareersSTEM Careers Coalition (Discovery Education)
Best Freebies for STEM Curriculum Integration        FILTERED (HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology)
Best Innovation for 2023ExploreLearning Frax
Best Integration of English Language Arts (STEAM)CS Connections—Coding with Poetry Module (Code.org)
Best of STEM: Computer Science Grades PK– 5        CodeMonkey
Best of STEM: Computer Science Grades 6–12         LUMA (Pitsco Education)
Best of STEM: Culturally Relevant Teaching Grades K–5STEM Sports® Supplemental Curriculum
Best of STEM: Culturally Relevant Teaching Grades 6–12Code.org Culturally Responsive 6–12 Curriculum
Best of STEM: Most Comprehensive Culturally Relevant TeachingSmithsonian Science for the Classroom (Carolina Biological)
Best of STEM: Engineering Project Kit         Drone Maker Kit (Pitsco Education)
Best of STEM: Engineering Inquiry-Based ProgramA World in Motion (SAE International)
Best of STEM: Environmental Science         CS Connections—Simulating a Marine Ecosystem (Code.org)
Best of STEM: Life Sciences         Breakout Box: Body Systems Mission (Learning Undefeated)
Best of STEM: Phenomena-Based Teaching Grades K-5         Collaborate Science ML-PBL Powered (Accelerate Learning)
Best of STEM: Phenomena-Based Teaching Grades 6-8         BrainPOP Science
Best of STEM: Physics        Meter Stick Optics Complete System (PASCO Scientific)
Best of STEM: Robotics: Most InnovativeEvo (Ozobot)
Best of STEM: Robotics: Most Flexible Implementation         Finch Robot 2.0 (BirdBrain Technologies)
Best of STEM: Video-Based LearningPASCO Academy (PASCO Scientific)
Bridging the Gap—Adaptive TechnologyALEKS (McGraw Hill)
Bridging the Gap—English Language Learners: Multiple Language Support         Code.org
Bridging the Gap—English Language Learners: Science & LiteracyBuilding Blocks of Science 3D (Carolina Biological)
Bridging the Gap—Math Intervention ResourcesExploreLearning Reflex
CTE Champion: Mechanical EngineeringSphero Blueprint Build Kit
CTE Champion: Career ExplorationsPathways to Success (JASON Learning)
CTE Training: Health Science—ECG TrainingECG Simulators (Realityworks)
CTE Training: Health Science—Training KitsCarolina BioKits®: Blood Typing (Carolina Biological)
Social Impact Award: Developing Citizen ScientistsBeyond the Water Bottle: Minimizing Microplastic Pollution (JASON Learning)
Trailblazer Award: Hybrid Learning SuperheroCarolina Distance Learning® Online Gateway
Trailblazer Award: Early Learning Grades PK–5CS Connections Curricula (Code.org)
Trailblazer Award: Immersive RealityEduverse (Avantis Education)
Trailblazer Award: Inspiring Computational ThinkingEllipsis Education
Trailblazer Award: Cross-Curricular Coding         Coding with Vehicle Sensor Technologies Kit (PASCO Scientific)
CTE Champion: Engineering        A World in Motion (SAE International)

                                
STEM educators interested in becoming a judge for the Educators Pick Best of STEM® 2024 Awards should contact Teich at ateich@theteichgroup.net. For more information about the awards program, visit www.bestofstemawards.com.

About Catapult X
Founded by Daylene Long, Catapult X is a market and product development company that consults exclusively with science and STEM/STEAM education industry partners—organizations, businesses, and associations—to catapult their brand and products forward by using data-driven insights.

Long catapults brand, product, and sales growth through alignment of data and strategy, using progressive research techniques and customer discovery. Long publishes national surveys on STEM education and STEM marketing infographics to guide edtech marketers across the globe. Long is an affiliate member of the Council of State Science Supervisors, a member of NSELA, and a twenty-year member of NSTA. Long connects her clients to administrators, educators, distributors, and media to build strong global partnerships.
About MCH Strategic Data
MCH Strategic Data is a first-class leading provider of data and technology solutions in education, religion, healthcare and government. MCH is dedicated to providing superior solutions through its ongoing investment in people, data and technology. Learn more at www.mchdata.com or find them on Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.

About NSTA
The National Science Teaching Association (NSTA) is a vibrant community of 40,000 science educators and professionals committed to best practices in teaching science and its impact on student learning. NSTA offers high-quality science resources and continuous learning so that science educators grow professionally and excel in their career. For new and experienced teachers alike, the NSTA community offers the opportunity to network with like-minded peers at the national level, connect with mentors and leading researchers, and learn from the best in the field. For more information, visit www.nsta.org, or follow NSTA on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

About NABT
Since being established in 1938, the National Association of Biology Teachers (NABT) has been the recognized "leader in life science education." Thousands of educators have joined NABT to share experiences and expertise with colleagues from around the globe; keep up with trends and developments in the field; and grow professionally. For more information about NABT, please visit www.NABT.org.

 

 

        








        

            

                

                    
