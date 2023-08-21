Global Vertical Garden Construction Market 2023-2027: Indoor Agriculture Trend Boosts Vertical Garden Construction Market

Dublin, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Vertical Garden Construction Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report forecasts significant growth for the vertical garden construction market, projected to increase by USD 406.28 million during 2022-2027, with an accelerated CAGR of 9.36% during the forecast period.

Key Reasons to Purchase:

Prime Market Drivers: Vertical gardens promoting indoor agriculture is identified as one of the prime reasons driving the vertical garden construction market growth during the next few years. Additionally, the growing popularity of green screens and the increasing impact of green designs will lead to sizable demand in the market.

Comprehensive Analysis: The report offers a holistic analysis, including market size, forecast, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis featuring around 25 prominent vendors.

Market Segmentation: The market is segmented by type (Outdoor and Indoor) and by application (Residential and Commercial) to provide a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics.

Geographic Landscape: The report covers key regions, including APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, offering insights into regional market trends.

Upcoming Trends and Challenges: The report highlights forthcoming trends and challenges to help companies strategize and leverage growth opportunities.

The vertical garden construction market is driven by various factors, including green building construction, global go-green initiatives, and limited horizontal space driving the demand for skyscrapers.

The "Global Vertical Garden Construction Market 2023-2027" report features a detailed vendor analysis and SWOT analysis of key players, empowering clients to improve their market positioning.



A selection of Companies Mentioned in this report includes

A Lawn and Landscape

ANS Global

Atlantis Corporation Australia Pty Ltd.

Biotecture Ltd.

Elmich Australia Pty Ltd.

Ferntastica Gardens Ltd.

Four Leaf Landscape Pvt. Ltd.

Fytogreen Pty Ltd.

GREENRISE TECHNOLOGIES

Greenwall Solutions Pty Ltd.

GreenWalls Group

GSky

JKD HortiTech

Rentokil Initial Plc

Sempergreen Vertical Systems BV

Smart Biotiles Inc.

Vertical Garden Solutions

VERTICAL GARDENS SLU

Vertical Green

ZTC International Landscape Solutions P Ltd.



