Global Anti-drone Market 2023-2027: Growing Use of UAVs in Commercial and Hobbyist Activities Driving Demand

The Global Anti-drone market is poised to experience substantial growth during the forecast period, projected to reach USD 3,469.65 mn, with an impressive CAGR of 27.56%.
Key Highlights:
- Forecasted growth of USD 3,469.65 mn during 2022-2027, with a CAGR of 27.56%
- Comprehensive analysis of market size, trends, drivers, and challenges in the anti-drone sector
- The market is driven by:
- Technological advancements in anti-drone systems
- High demand for defense applications
- Increasing security breaches by unidentified drones
Segmentation:
- Application:
- Military and defense
- Government
- Commercial
- Technology:
- Electronic system
- Laser system
- Kinetic system
- Geographical Landscape:
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- Middle East and Africa
- South America
Reasons to Purchase:
- Growing use of UAVs in commercial and hobbyist activities driving demand for anti-drone systems
- Increasing investments in R&D and integration with other security systems boosting market growth
- Rising security concerns due to unidentified drone activities propelling demand for anti-drone technologies
The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market, synthesized from data gathered from multiple sources, and includes insights into key parameters.
Areas Covered:
- Anti-drone market sizing
- Anti-drone market forecast
- Anti-drone market industry analysis
Key Players
The report includes a comprehensive vendor analysis featuring industry-leading players as follows:
- Advanced Radar Technology
- Airbus SE
- Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd.
- BSS Holland BV
- CerbAir SAS
- Dedrone Holdings Inc.
- Department 13 International Ltd.
- DroneShield Ltd.
- Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.
- Lauren International
- Liteye Systems Inc.
- Lockheed Martin Corp.
- Northrop Grumman Systems Corp.
- Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.
- Raytheon Technologies Corp.
- Rheinmetall AG
- Saab AB
- SCG Security and Counterintelligence Group LLC
- Thales Group
- The Boeing Co.
