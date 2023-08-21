Global Anti-drone Market 2023-2027: Growing Use of UAVs in Commercial and Hobbyist Activities Driving Demand

Dublin, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Anti-drone Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Anti-drone market is poised to experience substantial growth during the forecast period, projected to reach USD 3,469.65 mn, with an impressive CAGR of 27.56%.

Key Highlights:

Forecasted growth of USD 3,469.65 mn during 2022-2027, with a CAGR of 27.56%

during 2022-2027, with a CAGR of Comprehensive analysis of market size, trends, drivers, and challenges in the anti-drone sector

The market is driven by: Technological advancements in anti-drone systems High demand for defense applications Increasing security breaches by unidentified drones



Segmentation:

Application : Military and defense Government Commercial

: Technology : Electronic system Laser system Kinetic system

: Geographical Landscape : North America APAC Europe Middle East and Africa South America

:

Reasons to Purchase:

Growing use of UAVs in commercial and hobbyist activities driving demand for anti-drone systems

Increasing investments in R&D and integration with other security systems boosting market growth

Rising security concerns due to unidentified drone activities propelling demand for anti-drone technologies

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market, synthesized from data gathered from multiple sources, and includes insights into key parameters.

Areas Covered:

Anti-drone market sizing

Anti-drone market forecast

Anti-drone market industry analysis

Key Players

The report includes a comprehensive vendor analysis featuring industry-leading players as follows:

Advanced Radar Technology

Airbus SE

Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd.

BSS Holland BV

CerbAir SAS

Dedrone Holdings Inc.

Department 13 International Ltd.

DroneShield Ltd.

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Lauren International

Liteye Systems Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corp.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp.

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Rheinmetall AG

Saab AB

SCG Security and Counterintelligence Group LLC

Thales Group

The Boeing Co.





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1grqlq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.