SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf.: Buy-back programme week 33

In week 33 2023, SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. purchased in total 937,000 own shares for total amount of 12,828,200 ISK as follows:
|Date
|Tími
|Purchased
Shares
|Price
|Purchase Price
|14.8.2023
|11:11:57
|189.000
|13,7
|2.589.300
|15.8.2023
|10:27:46
|185.000
|13,6
|2.516.000
|16.8.2023
|14:25:06
|185.000
|13,6
|2.516.000
|17.8.2023
|10:43:48
|188.000
|13,8
|2.594.400
|18.8.2023
|10:46:33
|190.000
|13,75
|2.612.500
|Total
|937,000
|12,828,200
The execution of the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council (EU) on Market Fraud No. 60/2021, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.
Before the purchase SKEL held 4,745,275 own shares. SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. has now bought in total 5,682,275 own shares for 64,062,856 ISK or 0.294% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 12 July 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The aim is to buy back own shares for the maximum amount of 18,518,518 shares or 0.956% of issued shares, the total amount of the buy-back however not exceeding 250,000,000 ISK in total purchase price.
For further information contact Magnús Ingi Einarsson, CFO of SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf., magnus@skel.is hf. magnus@skel.is.