SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf.: Buy-back programme week 33

Reykjavik, ICELAND

In week 33 2023, SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. purchased in total 937,000 own shares for total amount of 12,828,200 ISK as follows:

DateTímiPurchased
Shares		PricePurchase Price
14.8.202311:11:57189.00013,7      2.589.300
15.8.202310:27:46185.00013,6      2.516.000
16.8.202314:25:06185.00013,6      2.516.000
17.8.202310:43:48188.00013,8      2.594.400
18.8.202310:46:33190.00013,75      2.612.500
Total 937,000 12,828,200

The execution of the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council (EU) on Market Fraud No. 60/2021, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Before the purchase SKEL held 4,745,275 own shares. SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. has now bought in total 5,682,275 own shares for 64,062,856 ISK or 0.294% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 12 July 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The aim is to buy back own shares for the maximum amount of 18,518,518 shares or 0.956% of issued shares, the total amount of the buy-back however not exceeding 250,000,000 ISK in total purchase price.

For further information contact Magnús Ingi Einarsson, CFO of SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf., magnus@skel.is hf. magnus@skel.is.