SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf.: Buy-back programme week 33

In week 33 2023, SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. purchased in total 937,000 own shares for total amount of 12,828,200 ISK as follows:

Date Tími Purchased

Shares Price Purchase Price 14.8.2023 11:11:57 189.000 13,7 2.589.300 15.8.2023 10:27:46 185.000 13,6 2.516.000 16.8.2023 14:25:06 185.000 13,6 2.516.000 17.8.2023 10:43:48 188.000 13,8 2.594.400 18.8.2023 10:46:33 190.000 13,75 2.612.500 Total 937,000 12,828,200

The execution of the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council (EU) on Market Fraud No. 60/2021, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Before the purchase SKEL held 4,745,275 own shares. SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. has now bought in total 5,682,275 own shares for 64,062,856 ISK or 0.294% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 12 July 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The aim is to buy back own shares for the maximum amount of 18,518,518 shares or 0.956% of issued shares, the total amount of the buy-back however not exceeding 250,000,000 ISK in total purchase price.

For further information contact Magnús Ingi Einarsson, CFO of SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf., magnus@skel.is hf. magnus@skel.is.