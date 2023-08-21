Whole Genome Synthesis Market Size & Share to Surpass $12.2 Bn by 2030 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Vantage Market Research, the Global Whole Genome Synthesis Market is a rapidly growing sector in the biotechnology industry, offering the ability to create artificial DNA sequences with potential applications in medicine, agriculture, and biotech research. Also, advancements in synthetic biology and increased demand for personalized medicine are contributing to the market’s growth.



According to Vantage Market Research, the global Whole Genome Synthesis Market is estimated to be valued at USD 12.2 Billion by 2030 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 26.1% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030. The global Whole Genome Synthesis market grew to USD 2.4 Billion in 2022.

The Whole Genome Synthesis market refers to the global market for synthesizing complete genomes of organisms. Whole Genome Synthesis involves the construction of artificial DNA sequences that replicate the natural DNA sequence present in an organism's genome. Advancements in genomics, DNA sequencing technologies, and bioinformatics have led to significant progress in Whole Genome Synthesis. This technology has wide-ranging applications, including synthetic biology, drug discovery, genetic engineering, medical research, agriculture, and industrial biotechnology.

Key Highlights :

By Product and Service, the Software & Services segment dominated the largest market share globally during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.

By application, the high demand for personalized medicines will increase the Whole Genome Synthesis Market from 2023 to 2030.

By end user, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies hold the highest share globally from 2023 to 2030.

In 2022, North America dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 48.50%.

Asia Pacific will grow at the highest CAGR from 2023-2030.



The Whole Genome Synthesis market holds great potential for revolutionizing various industries and advancing our understanding of genetic information. Continued advancements and investments in this field are expected to boost market growth and pave the way for future applications and discoveries.

Top Companies in The Global Whole Genome Synthesis Market

Twist Bioscience (U.S.)

Integrated DNA Technologies (U.S.)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.)

Ansa Biotechnologies (U.S.)

GenScript Biotech Corporation (U.S.)

Eurofins Genomics India Pvt. Ltd. (India)

OriGene Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

Icon Genetics (Germany)

J. Craig Venter Institute (U.S.)

ATUM (U.S.)

Merck (U.S.)

Bioneer Corporation (South Korea)

OR

Factors affecting the growth of the Whole Genome Synthesis Industry

Several factors can affect the growth of the Whole Genome Synthesis industry. Some of these factors include:

Increasing demand in various sectors: The Whole Genome Synthesis industry is experiencing increased demand from various sectors, including healthcare, agriculture, biotechnology, and academic research. Applications of Whole Genome Synthesis include creating new therapeutic drugs, producing biofuels or bio-based materials, engineering crops with desirable traits, and studying genetic diseases.

Rising investments in genomic research: Increased investments in genomic research by governments and private organizations are driving the growth of the global Whole Genome Synthesis market. The declining cost of DNA synthesis and sequencing has made Whole Genome Synthesis more accessible to researchers, leading to a surge in genomic research activities.

Collaborations and partnerships: The Whole Genome Synthesis industry is highly collaborative, with academic institutions, research organizations, and biotech companies working together on large-scale genome projects. Collaboration helps leverage expertise, resources, and funding, enabling faster progress and growth in the field.

Ethical and regulatory challenges: The ethical and regulatory challenges associated with whole genome syntheses, such as concerns related to gene editing and potential misuse of synthetic DNA, are important factors influencing the market growth. Regulatory frameworks must be put in place to ensure the responsible and ethical use of Whole Genome Synthesis technologies.

Top Trends in Global Whole Genome Synthesis Market

Technological advancements in DNA synthesis, such as next-generation sequencing and gene editing techniques like CRISPR-Cas9, are driving the growth of the Whole Genome Synthesis market. These advancements facilitate the development of cost-effective and efficient genome synthesis processes. Also, the shift towards personalized medicine is fueling the demand for Whole Genome Synthesis, as it enables the rapid and accurate synthesis of patient-specific DNA sequences. Whole Genome Synthesis is crucial in developing personalized therapies, diagnostics, and treatment strategies.

Recent Development of the Global Whole Genome Synthesis Market

Feb 2023, Twist Bioscience has announced technology early access for its enhanced whole genome sequencing solution at AGBT. At the Advances in Genome Biology and Technology (AGBT) 2023 General Meeting in Hollywood, Florida, Twist Bioscience Corporation, a company that helps customers succeed by providing high-quality synthetic DNA using its silicon platform, today announced technology early access of the Twist enhanced Whole Genome Sequencing (eWGS) solution focused on non-human genomics applications.

Feb 2022, Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT) introduces a new method to quicken the research of homology-directed repair in genome editing. With the introduction of Alt-R HDR Donor Blocks, a better way to raise homology-directed repair (HDR) rates in large fragment knock-in experiments, global genomics solutions provider Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT) enables researchers to fuel scientific advancements in gene editing. The advanced chemical modifications used in IDT's Alt-R HDR Donor Blocks increase the HDR rates of major genomic insertions and alterations while significantly lowering the incidence of non-homologous (blunt) integration of the donor sequence.

Market Drivers

Growing applications in healthcare and drug discovery is driving the market development. Whole Genome Synthesis has immense potential in personalized medicine, genetic engineering, and drug discovery. It enables the creation of synthetic genomes for studying diseases, developing targeted therapies, and designing genetically modified organisms for biopharmaceutical production. Also, there has been a significant increase in investments in genomics research, driven by government initiatives and private-sector funding. These investments are expected to drive the demand for Whole Genome Synthesis as researchers focus on studying the function and structure of genomes. Moreover, the increasing demand for synthetic biology propels the market’s growth. Synthetic biology, which involves creating artificial biological components and systems, has gained traction in various fields such as agriculture, energy, and healthcare. Whole Genome Synthesis is crucial in developing synthetic biology applications, driving market growth.

Market Restraints

The synthesis of entire genomes raises ethical concerns regarding manipulating life forms and potentially using synthetic organisms. As a result, strict regulations surrounding Whole Genome Synthesis may hinder market growth. Despite significant advances in genomics research, there still needs to be a greater understanding of the function and interactions of various genomic elements. This lack of knowledge may pose challenges in accurately synthesizing whole genomes.

Market Opportunities

The advent of CRISPR-Cas9 and other genome editing technologies has revolutionized the field of genomics and Whole Genome Synthesis. Adopting these technologies can enable precise editing and modification of genomes, opening up new opportunities in healthcare and other industries. Furthermore, collaborations between academic institutions, research organizations, and synthetic biology companies can accelerate the development and commercialization of Whole Genome Synthesis technologies. These collaborations can drive innovation and market growth by leveraging complementary expertise and resources.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 148 Pages and in-depth TOC on Whole Genome Synthesis Market Forecast Report (2023-2030).

Report Segmentation of the Global Whole Genome Synthesis Market

Product and Service Analysis

The software and services category controls most of the Whole Genome Synthesis market's revenue. This can be attributed to the rising demand for genome editing and gene synthesis services in the research and pharmaceutical industries. The software and services segment includes gene design, optimization, and assembly tools essential in the whole-genome synthesis process. Additionally, adopting advanced technologies in software and services is anticipated to fuel this segment's growth further.

Application Analysis

The personalized medicine segment is expected to grow significantly in the Global Whole Genome Synthesis Market during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of precision medicine and advancements in genomic technology. The ability to tailor treatments based on an individual's genetic makeup benefits the patients with better treatment outcomes and reduces the risk of adverse reactions. Furthermore, rising healthcare expenditure and increasing support from government initiatives are fueling market growth.

End User Analysis

The global Whole Genome Synthesis market's pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies category is witnessing major growth owing to the rising demand for personalized medicines, drug discovery, and precision medicine. These companies are extensively investing in research & development activities to develop innovative products and therapies to cater to the growing demand. Furthermore, technological advancements, such as CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing, are expected to boost the growth of this segment.

Market Segmentation

By Product and Service

Software & Services

Consumables

Instruments



By Application

Personalized Medicine

Agricultural Biotechnology

Synthetic Biology

Industrial Applications

Other Applications



By End User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Diagnostic Laboratories

Academic & Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 2.4 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 12.2 Billion CAGR 26.1% from 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030 Key Players Twist Bioscience, Integrated DNA Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Ansa Biotechnologies, GenScript Biotech Corporation, Eurofins Genomics India Pvt. Ltd., OriGene Technologies Inc., Icon Genetics, J. Craig Venter Institute, ATUM, Merck, Bioneer Corporation

Regional Analysis

North America dominated the global market share for Whole Genome Synthesis, with a market share of 48.50% in 2022. This is driven by the increasing demand for personalized medicine, genetic disorders' rising prevalence, and synthetic biology advancements. The region is home to several key players in the synthetic biology industry, further contributing to market growth. Furthermore, the advancements in DNA synthesis technologies, such as next-generation sequencing and gene editing tools like CRISPR-Cas9, also contribute to the market’s growth. These technologies enable the accurate and cost-effective synthesis of whole genomes, paving the way for widespread adoption in various research and commercial applications.

The market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to show profitable growth in the coming years. This can be attributed to various factors, such as the increasing adoption of genomics and personalized medicine, rising investments in research and development activities in biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, and the availability of government funding for genomics research. The Asia Pacific region is home to some of the fastest-growing economies in the world, such as China and India, which are also major contributors to the growth of the Whole Genome Synthesis market. These countries have been investing heavily in genomics research and are witnessing a rise in genomic sequencing projects.

Blog: