Laser Therapy Devices Market to Surpass 2.84 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to Increasing Adoption of Laser Technology

Westford, USA, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, laser therapy devices have become indispensable tools in the field of medical treatment and are widely utilized across various disciplines. These devices employ a meticulously focused laser beam to effectively treat or remove tissue in a precise and controlled manner. Laser therapy devices are utilized for procedures such as refractive surgery, retinal surgery, and the treatment of glaucoma in the realm of ophthalmology in the laser therapy devices market .

Laser therapy devices are advanced medical devices that utilize a highly focused laser beam to treat or remove tissue with precision. These devices find extensive applications across various medical specialties, including ophthalmology, dermatology, gynecology, dentistry, urology, cardiovascular, and more. In ophthalmology, lasers are commonly used for procedures such as LASIK surgery to correct vision in the laser therapy devices market.

Prominent Players in Laser Therapy Devices Market

Lumenis

Alma Lasers

Cynosure (Hologic)

Cutera

El.En. S.p.A.

Fotona

Hologic

Iridex

LightForce Therapy Lasers

LiteCure

Lutronic Corporation

Quanta System

Sciton

Syneron Candela

Biolase

Erchonia Corporation

Theralase Technologies

Zimmer MedizinSysteme

Spectranetics Corporation (Philips)

A.R.C. LASER

Ophthalmology Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to the Rising Number of Ophthalmic Procedures

Ophthalmology segment is projected to be the primary beneficiary of laser therapy devices, with estimations indicating it will exceed a value of US$ 500 million by 2022. This substantial growth can be attributed to the rising number of ophthalmic procedures being performed to address prevalent disorders such as glaucoma, cataract, and retinopathy. Laser surgeries have gained significant adoption in the field, offering precise and effective treatment options for these conditions in the laser therapy devices market.

The market in North America is poised for significant growth, driven by the introduction new products in laser therapy devices market. Companies operating in this market are actively involved in developing innovative laser therapy devices that cater to the specific needs of the veterinary and medical industries.

Dermatology And Aesthetics Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to the Increasing Adoption of Laser Therapy Devices

Dermatology and aesthetics segment has emerged as a significant contributor, holding the largest laser therapy devices market share. This dominance is anticipated to persist throughout the forecast period. The segment is projected to experience a substantial CAGR of 9.4% from 2023 to 2030. The remarkable growth of this segment can be attributed to the widespread adoption of laser therapy devices for various cosmetic procedures worldwide.

Regional markets in the Asia Pacific are poised to play a crucial role in driving the growth of the laser therapy devices market. The region is witnessing a steady increase in awareness about the benefits of laser therapy, leading to rising demand for such treatments. Moreover, India's high prevalence of chronic diseases creates a substantial market opportunity for laser therapy devices, as they offer non-invasive and targeted treatment options.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the laser therapy devices market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Laser Therapy Devices Market

BIOLASE, Inc., a prominent dental laser manufacturer, and EdgeEndo, a company specializing in endodontic products, they have obtained FDA 510(k) clearance for the EdgePRO laser-assisted irrigation device in 2022. This device is an efficient solution for cleaning and disinfection during root canal procedures. The collaboration between these industry leaders showcases their commitment to advancing dental technology and providing innovative tools for dental professionals.

Recently, El.En. S.p.A., a renowned manufacturer of medical laser systems, partnered with Clarion Medical Technologies Inc. to distribute the DEKA surgical CO 2 laser system and its accessories in the market. This collaboration enabled Canadian hospitals and healthcare providers to use the advanced DEKA surgical CO 2 laser system for various procedures, particularly ear, nose, and throat (ENT) and gynaecology.

