Creative Management Platform Market Size to Surpass USD 1,777.3 million by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.8%

Pune, India, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global creative management platform market size was valued at USD 998.8 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 1,777.3 million by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. Enhanced Employee. Fortune Business Insights presents this information in their report titled "Global Creative Management Platform Market Forecast, 2023-2030."





A Creative Management Platform (CMP) is a cloud-based platform that brings together display advertising tools for marketing professionals, enabling cross-channel publishing, bulk dynamic creative creation, and data analysis. It simplifies and expedites the process of personalizing digital advertising campaigns, saving time and cost. The rising adoption of CMPs due to its multiple advantages is anticipated to drive market growth.





Key Industry Development

June 2023: Innovid Corp and Upwave formed a strategic partnership to utilize brand KPI signals for automated creative optimization across various digital channels, including CTV. This collaboration ensures that the budget is automatically allocated to the top-performing ads, enhancing advertising effectiveness and efficiency.





Key Takeaways

Creative Management Platform Market size in North America was USD 522.1 million in 2022

Surge in Internet Usage and Digitalization amid Pandemic Boosted Market Growth

Brands & Publishers Segment Takes the Lead as Creative Platforms Drive Growth in Brand Promotion

Large Enterprises Propel due to Adoption of Streamlined and Improved Creative Solutions





Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:

“Companies leading the global Creative Management Platform Market are Celtra (U.S.), Frontify (Switzerland), Ad-Lib.io (London), Adzymic Pte Ltd. (Singapore), Bynder (Netherlands), Marin One (U.S.), AdCreative.ai (France), Bannerflow (Sweden), Inspired Thinking Group (ITG) Limited (Netherlands), Adobe Advertising Cloud (U.S.)”





Drivers and Restraints

Template Automation Engines for Dynamic Ad Creation Augments Market Growth

Automation is transforming industries, with 86% of respondents recognizing its role in enhancing employee efficiency and productivity as per Smartsheets. Market players are prioritizing template automation engines to create dynamic ads effortlessly across channels and formats, driving market growth through automated advertising campaigns.

However, load fluctuation mismanagement can cause performance issues, disrupting marketing campaigns and stifle the creative management platform market growth.





Segmentation

By User

Advertisers & Agencies

Brands & Publishers

By Enterprise Type

SMEs

Large Enterprises

By Industry

Telecom

Retail & E-commerce

Gaming

Travel & Tourism

Entertainment

Others (Financial Services, Education)

By Region

North America (the US and Canada)

Europe (the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and the rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (including Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and the remaining countries in the region)

South America (including Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of South America) Europe, Asia, and Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)





Regional Insights

North America Dominates Market as Various Industries Fuel Demand for CMPs

North America dominates the market share due to the presence of major brands, publishers, and advertising agencies. The region's growth was fueled by industries, such as entertainment, travel & tourism, and retail, which witnessed accelerated demand for CMP following the pandemic.

The Asia Pacific creative management platform market share is driven by the widespread adoption of the internet and digital transformation, leading to a surge in demand for creative solutions among companies.





Competitive Landscape

Emphasis on Innovation and Global Expansion Propels Strategic Initiatives in Dynamic Market

Major players in the market emphasize acquisitions, partnerships, product launches, and other strategies to enhance their offerings and global presence. Acquisitions and collaborations are particularly on the rise as players seek to provide innovative products and advanced features to enterprises. These strategic initiatives aim to stay competitive in the dynamic market and cater to the growing demand for creative management solutions across various industries.





FAQs

How big is the Creative Management Platform Market?

The Creative Management Platform Market size was USD 998.8 million in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 1,777.3 million by 2030.

How fast is the Creative Management Platform Market growing?

The Creative Management Platform Market will exhibit a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period, 2023-2030.





