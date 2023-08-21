Arcimoto provides MATBOCK with Electrical Systems Architecture and Energy Storage Systems for Development of Electric and Hybrid Utility Vehicles

EUGENE, Ore., Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcimoto , Inc.® (NASDAQ: FUV), makers of rightsized, ultra-efficient small footprint electric vehicles for moving people and things, today announced a partnership with MATBOCK , a veteran-owned business that designs and builds hybrid-electric tactical vehicles and innovative tactical gear, to supply the company with electrical systems architecture and energy storage systems for the development of hybrid-electric tactical vehicles.



The partnership will allow MATBOCK to maintain its focus on paradigm-shifting technology by providing American-made technologies to be used by the U.S. Department of Defense in specific areas of operations. In 2022, MATBOCK launched its tactical electric vehicle program which includes the engineering and integration of leading-edge battery, propulsion and exportable power solutions.

“The shift to electric vehicles is underway, not just in the consumer industry, but also in the military sector,” said Chris Dawson, Chief Executive Officer, Arcimoto. “This partnership builds upon the adoption of electric vehicle technology on the battlefield. We’re looking forward to working with MATBOCK to assist the military’s efforts to improve tactical capabilities and operational efficiencies through the adoption of American-made green energy technology.”

By using Arcimoto’s electric systems architecture and energy storage systems, MATBOCK has enhanced overall performance and operational range, increased the availability of on-board and off-platform power and increased overall efficiency of their suite of products. MATBOCK will also leverage Arcimoto’s supply chain which will eliminate reliance on sourcing materials globally.

“I am thrilled to announce our partnership with Arcimoto, a visionary company that shares our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and pushing the boundaries of what's possible,” said MATBOCK President Zach Steinbock. “Together, we are poised to reshape industries and redefine possibilities, merging our expertise in cutting-edge technology and design. This collaboration marks a new chapter in both our journeys, and we're excited to accelerate progress towards a more efficient and exciting future."

MATBOCK has led the industry in the military and law enforcement space for over a decade and has brought more than 300 innovative products to the market.

