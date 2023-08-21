Flash News: OKX Debuts 'Signal Trading Bot', Enabling Signal Providers and Traders to Create Custom Signals

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading crypto exchange by trading volume and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for August 21, 2023.



OKX Debuts Signal Trading Bot, Enabling Signal Providers and Traders to Create Custom Signals



OKX has launched a new Signal Trading Bot that allows signal providers and traders to create custom signals on OKX using the TradingView charting platform. Traders and signal providers can also specify the desired action, instrument and other parameters associated with that particular trading signal. Signals are trading strategies based on technical analysis that indicate whether to buy or sell crypto.



To create customized signals via Signal Trading Bot, users will need to:

Log in to their OKX account and head to Trade > Trading Bots > Marketplace. Next, select the Signal Bots sub-tab and hit 'Create' to access Signal Bots. Click 'Add custom signal' to create a custom signal. Users can name the signal and include an optional description (up to 500 characters). Once done, hit 'Create signal' to proceed. After creating a custom signal, users will receive a Webhook URL and AlertMsg Specification auto-generated by OKX. They will need to use the Webhook URL and AlertMsg Specification to set up the signal push on TradingView. Then, click 'Create.' The next page will guide the user through the process of adding the Webhook URL and AlertMsg Specification. These details are automatically generated by OKX. This step is crucial for configuring the signal push on TradingView.



For a more in-depth tutorial, click here.

In the coming months, OKX will also debut its Signal Trading platform, a marketplace where users can access automated trading strategies based on signals. To learn more, click here.



For more information, please visit the Support Center .



For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

