Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market Size to Reach USD 12.88 Billion 2030 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anticipated to attain a value of USD 12.88 billion by 2030, the global market for sleep apnea devices is poised to grow steadily with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%, as per the latest analysis conducted by Emergen Research. This growth is primarily propelled by the expanding patient cohort characterized by undiagnosed sleep apnea cases. Notably, Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) stands as the most prevalent form of sleep-disordered breathing, affecting around 37% of men and 50% of women. However, a staggering 80% of individuals grappling with OSA remain undiagnosed, hence devoid of treatment.

It's noteworthy that certain demographics, including African Americans, Hispanics, and Pacific Islanders, exhibit a higher susceptibility to sleep apnea compared to the white population. This growing pool of undiagnosed sleep apnea cases, coupled with the escalating prevalence of the condition, has driven an increased demand for sleep apnea devices.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1562

The market revenue growth of sleep apnea devices faces a significant impediment in the form of the high cost associated with CPAP equipment. The current market encompasses a variety of CPAP devices, each with its own distinct features. While there isn't a fixed price range for CPAP machines, the typical entry point for these devices is around USD 400.00. It's worth noting that the employment of a CPAP machine necessitates the use of multiple supplementary components, encompassing a hose, mask, and even a humidifier.

Moreover, the acquisition of CPAP devices mandates the possession of a prescription, thereby placing limitations on their accessibility and consequently driving up their cost. Given the chronic nature of sleep apnea conditions, CPAP devices entail consistent maintenance. As a result, the growth of market revenue for sleep apnea devices encounters constraints due to the elevated expenses associated with CPAP machines.

Furthermore, the financial considerations are compounded by the ongoing expenses linked to CPAP devices. The majority of sleep apnea cases tend to be chronic, necessitating continuous and long-term usage of these devices. This prolonged usage entails regular upkeep, adjustments, and potential replacements, all of which contribute to the overall cost of ownership.

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1562

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2021 USD 7.00 Billion CAGR (2022–2030) 6.9% Revenue Forecast to 2030 USD 12.88 Billion Base Year for Estimation 2021 Historical Data 2021–2030 Forecast Period 2022–2030 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million and CAGR in % from 2022 to 2030 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Type, end-use, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, BENELUX, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled ResMed, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., SomnoMed.com, Oventus, Compumedics Limited, Löwenstein Medical Technology GmbH + Co. KG., Drive DeVilbiss International, and BMC Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global sleep apnea devices market is fragmented with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective sleep apnea devices services. Some major players included in the global sleep apnea devices market report are:

ResMed

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc.

SomnoMed.com

Oventus

Compumedics Limited

Löwenstein Medical Technology GmbH + Co. KG

Drive DeVilbiss International

BMC

Strategic Development

On 18 October 2021, Candid announced a strategic partnership with Vivos Therapeutics, a firm that treats obstructive sleep apnea, to give patients a holistic whole-mouth solution for OSA. This strategic partnership will provide a solution for diagnosing and treating OSA in adult patients, as well as orthodontic therapy from the same provider network.

On 31 December 2021, AppYea, a medical device technology company, completed acquisition of SleepX, an innovative medical device company dedicated to creation of SleepX's flagship product DreamIT. This is an uncompetitively precise wearable monitoring solution to treat sleep apnea as well as snoring and fundamentally improve quality of life.

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/1562

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The therapeutic devices segment is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing number of reported patients seeking treatment in sleep clinics, including CPAP therapy and design of new digital technologies, which are intended to make therapy setup and night usage easier for patients, while also assisting physicians in providing care more effectively. For example, on 16 August 2021, ResMed, a global innovator in digital health as well as sleep apnea treatment, launched AirSense 11, the company's next-generation Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) device designed to assist hundreds of millions of individuals worldwide with sleep apnea in establishing and maintaining treatment for managing and treating obstructive sleep apnea.

The home care settings/individuals segment is expected to register a higher revenue share during the forecast period attributed to increased investments by key market players. For example, on 03 October 2022, Acurable, a medical device business based in the UK, announced a USD 10.8 million Series A financing round led by Kibo Ventures. Mundi Ventures, Comprador Holdings, and Kindred Capital co-led the fund. This funding will be used to speed international growth of AcuPebble SA100, the company's first home sleep-testing gadget that allows users to identify and monitor obstructive sleep apnea. Thus, owing to aforementioned factors, the home care settings/individuals segment is significantly driving market revenue growth during the forecast period.

The North America market is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period. This is attributed primarily to rising cases of sleep apnea, presence of significant market participants in this region, and improving awareness and widespread use of oral sleep apnea appliances. For example, on 09 February 2021, GoPAPfree, announced the debut of its new personalized oral appliance treatment equipment, which provides an efficient and agreeable alternative to CPAP therapy for obstructive sleep apnea with at-home shaping and implementation.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/sleep-apnea-devices-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global sleep apnea devices market based on type, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030) Therapeutic Devices Positive Airway Pressure Devices Automatic Positive Airway Pressure Devices Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Devices Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure Devices Facial Interfaces Masks Full-Face Masks Nasal Pillow Masks Nasal Masks Cushions Accessories Oral Applications Mandibular Advancement Devices Tongue-Retaining Devices Adaptive Servo-Ventilators Others Diagnostic Devices Polysomnography Devices Ambulatory PSG Devices Clinical PSG Devices Home Sleep Testing Devices Oximeters Fingertip Oximeters Handheld Oximeters Wrist-Worn Oximeters Tabletop Oximeters Actigraphy Systems Sleep Screening Devices

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Sleep Laboratories & Hospitals Home Care Settings/Individuals



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Mammography Workstations Market By Modality (Standalone, Multimodal), By Application (Advance Imaging, Diagnostic Screening, Clinical Review), By End-use (Academia, Hospitals, Breast Care Centers) and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

Drug Screening Market , By Products and Services (Drug Screening Products and Drug Screening Services), By Sample Type (Urine Samples, Hair Samples, Breath Samples, Oral Samples, and Others), By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Ozone Generator Market , By Process (Odor Control, Groundwater Remediation), By Technology (Corona Discharge, Ultraviolet Radiation), By Application (Water Purification, Air Purification), By End-use, By Region Forecast to 2032

Mice Model Market By Type, By Service, By Technology, By Application, By End-use (Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics, Biotechnology, Government, Contract Research Organizations, Academic & Research Institutes, Others), and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

Patient Registry Software Market By Delivery, By Database, By Registry Type, By Function, By Software Type (Integrated, Standalone), By End-use (Government & Third-Party Administrators, Pharmaceutical Companies, Hospitals, Research Centers, Others), and By Region, Forecast to 2027

Menopausal Therapy Market , By Product (Hormone Therapy and Non-Hormone Therapy), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Others), and By Region Forecast to 2032

Smart Tissue Autonomous Robot Market by Product Type (Instruments and Accessories, Systems), by Application (General Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, Urological Surgery, Colorectal Surgery, Cardiac Surgery, Others), by End-use Industry and by Region Forecast to 2032

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Explore Our Japanese Version: Sleep Apnea Devices Market

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights