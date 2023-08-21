Sai Life Sciences enters its Silver Jubilee year; surpasses vision of 25 commercial molecules by 2025

HYDERABAD, India, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sai Life Sciences, a global Contract Research, Development & Manufacturing Organization (CRO-CDMO), entered its Silver Jubilee year with aplomb, surpassing its vision of supporting global innovator partners in bringing 25 new medicines to market by 2025. The company crossed this milestone two years ahead of schedule and is poised to sustain this momentum on the back of a strong portfolio of molecules at various stages of clinical development.



Marking the entry into its 25th year, the Chairman Dr. K. Ranga Raju and members of the senior management inaugurated multiple new laboratories and facilities, and a grand new entrance to its 12-acre integrated R&D campus in Hyderabad. Notable among the new laboratories were a doubling of its DMPK footprint and a sizeable expansion of analytical R&D capacity for its Discovery Chemistry services.

Expressing delight on the occasion, Dr. K. Ranga Raju, Founder Chairman, said, “Over the last 24 years, thanks to the trust that our clients have reposed in us, Sai Life Sciences has grown from a small lab with two fume hoods into a global CRO-CDMO providing the entire range of services along the drug discovery journey with world-class facilities across three continents and propelled by a 2,900-strong talent pool. As we look to the future, we rededicate ourselves to working with global innovator partners to accelerate a healthier future.”

The occasion also formally concluded the company’s Sai Nxt initiative, which witnessed strategic investments of over US$130 million during 2019-2023, enabling the company to augment capacity, scale up operations, expand into new geographies, grow the scientific talent base, and raise the overall bar for quality, compliance, and performance.

Krishna Kanumuri, CEO & Managing Director of Sai Life Sciences, said, “In 2016, we set a vision for ourselves to support our global innovator partners in bringing 25 new medicines to life by 2025. I’m delighted to share that we’ve surpassed this goal two years ahead of schedule. There can’t be anything more gratifying for us as a company as we enter our silver jubilee year.”

The company has announced a series of initiatives as part of its 25th year celebrations culminating in August 2024, to commemorate the company’s journey, acknowledge contributions of various individuals, and engage all its stakeholders in charting a collective future.

Sauri Gudlavalleti, Chief Operating Officer of Sai Life Sciences, said, “We are excited about the next phase of our growth. We will actively engage with our clients, partners, and employees to chart a journey that will enable us to meaningfully impact the future of healthcare.”

About Sai Life Sciences:

Sai Life Sciences is a full-service CRO-CDMO that works with the innovator pharma and biotech companies globally, to accelerate the discovery, development, and commercialisation of complex small molecules. The company has 2,900 employees across its facilities in India, UK and USA. Sai Life Sciences is privately held and backed by global investors, TPG Capital and HBM Healthcare Investments. https://www.sailife.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8841bd0e-378a-4f69-85b2-fb08f49c59b0