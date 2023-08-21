Global Agriculture Analytics Market Report 2023-2028: IBM, Deere & Company, Precisionhawk, Agrivi Utilize and Bayer AG Dominate Market

Dublin, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Agriculture Analytics Market by Offering (Solution, Services), Agriculture Type (Precision Farming, Livestock Farming, Vertical Farming), Technology (Remote Sensing, GIS, Robotics, Automation), Farm Size, End-users and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global agriculture analytics market is projected to grow from USD 1.38 billion in 2023 to USD 2.53 billion by 2028, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.1% during the forecast period.

Farmers and growers are the primary end-users of agriculture analytics. They benefit from analytics by gaining insights into crop performance, soil health, pest and disease management, irrigation scheduling, and yield optimization.

The services segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The agriculture analytics services market has been segmented into professional services and managed services. The professional services segment has been further segmented into training and consulting, system integration and implementation, and support and maintenance.

Agriculture analytics services offer a comprehensive and data-driven approach to optimize and enhance various aspects of the agricultural industry.

These services utilize advanced technologies and analytical tools to collect, process, and analyze vast amounts of data from multiple sources, including weather patterns, soil conditions, crop health, and market trends.

The Large Farms segment is expected to hold the highest market size during the forecast period

The adoption of agriculture analytics solutions in large farms is said to be high, as compared to the small and medium-sized farms. This is due to the affordability and high economies of scale that allows the large farms to leverage the benefits of agricultural solutions.

Farms with the size of more than 1,000 hectares are categorized under the large farms segment. Producers having large farms leave no stone unturned to compete in the cut-throat competitive world; hence, they spend significant amounts on becoming technologically versed.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region in the agriculture analytics market

APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the increase in demand for agriculture analytics solution and services.

Growing economies in countries such as China, Australia and New Zealand, India, and Israel provide huge opportunities for the adoption of the agriculture analytics solution and services in APAC region.

Meanwhile, North America is projected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.

Competitive landscape

Major vendors in the global agriculture analytics market include Deere & Company (US), IBM (US), Bayer Ag (Germany), SAP (Germany), Trimble (US), Accenture (Ireland), ABACO (Italy), DeLaval (Sweden), Oracle (US), DTN (US), Farmers Edge (Canada), SAS Institute (US), Iteris (US), PrecisionHawk (US), Conservis (US), Stesalit Systems (India), Agribotix (US), Agrivi (UK), Granular (US), FBN (US), Gro Intelligence (US), Resson (Canada), AgVue Technologies (US), Taranis (US), CropX (Israel), Trace Genomics (US), Fasal (India), AgEye Technologies (US), HelioPas AI (Germany), OneSoil (Switzerland), Root AI and AgShift (US).

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Size and Complexity of Farms

Rising Need for Optimal Resource Utilization

Enhancing Sustainability and Reducing Environmental Impact

Applying Big Data in Farming

Restraints

High Costs Associated with Data Collection and Analysis

Data Privacy and Security Concerns

Opportunities

Technological Advancements Such as IoT, AI, and ML

The prospect of Public-Private Collaborations to Advance Use of Agriculture Analytics

Challenges

Lack of Technological Literacy and Skills Gap

Data Transfer and Storage

Case Study Analysis

Better Wine Production at E. & J. Gallo Winery with IBM Solution

Bunge Runs Sophisticated Analysis to Improve Activities Using IBM GIS Mapping Software

Delaval Helps Abis Dairy Farm to Improve Animal Welfare and Work Efficiency

Nestle Uses Agrivi 360 Agriculture Supply Chain Platform for Complete Traceability Throughout Chain

Veggitech and Agrivi Brings Agronomy into Modern World

Wyman Increases Productivity with Conservis

Sproule Farms Increases Efficiency and Profitability with Conservis

Agropecuaria Canoa Mirim S/A Improves Profitability and Productivity by Optimizing Fertilizer Use

MFA Streamlines Standardization Across Organization by Implementing Proagrica's Solutions

Onesoil Yield Assists Smart Farming in Improving Performance

Woodhall Growers Achieves Accuracy and Flexibility with AG Leader's Solution

De Bortoli Wines Saves 15-20% on Input Costs with Agworld's Solutions

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 320 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.38 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $2.53 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.1% Regions Covered Global



