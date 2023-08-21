Global Urinalysis Market Size to Reach USD 6.49 Billion 2030 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The anticipated expansion of the global urinalysis market is projected to reach a valuation of approximately USD 6.49 Billion by the year 2030. This growth is forecasted to occur at a consistent and moderate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.2%, as outlined in the latest analysis conducted by Emergen Research. The driving forces behind this market growth are multifaceted. There is an increasing prevalence of conditions such as Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs), diabetes, and various kidney diseases including Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD), polycystic kidney disease, and acute kidney failure. This escalation in health concerns has spurred the development of advanced technological solutions for urinalysis methods, which in turn aids in the early diagnosis of these ailments.

A notable contributor to market expansion is the escalating adoption of automated urinalysis across diverse medical facilities including hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare centers. This trend is bolstered by the convenience and efficiency that automated urinalysis systems bring to the diagnostic process. Furthermore, significant advancements in technology pertaining to urine analysis instrumentation have been witnessed. This encompasses the introduction of new biomarkers and an enhanced understanding of the strategic importance of urinalysis in the realm of medical science. This renewed perspective has placed emphasis on the early detection and management of kidney diseases, along with other conditions like pregnancy-related complications such as gestational diabetes.

The growth of market revenue faces a notable constraint due to the availability of refurbished urine analyzers. These reconditioned analyzers offer the same functionalities as brand-new equipment but come at a reduced cost. This affordability is particularly appealing to small and medium-sized laboratories that seek cost-effective options. However, this situation also raises concerns about the preservation and transportation of urine samples to testing facilities.

During the transfer of samples, including the movement of test strips, there is a potential risk of targets of interest deteriorating. Additionally, challenges arise from the possibility of sample contamination. This contamination can arise due to suboptimal collection practices when samples are gathered. This collection process is crucial as it forms the basis for deriving results within specific time intervals and urine volumes. Hence, these factors collectively contribute to the limitation of market revenue growth. While refurbished analyzers offer economic advantages, the potential drawbacks related to sample integrity and accuracy, as well as the risk of contamination, have an impact on the overall expansion of the market.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2021 USD 3.46 Billion CAGR (2022–2030) 7.2% Revenue Forecast to 2030 USD 6.49 Billion Base Year for Estimation 2021 Historical Data 2021–2030 Forecast Period 2022–2030 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million and CAGR in % from 2022 to 2030 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Products, test-type, application, end-use, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Spain, BENELUX, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Siemens Healthcare GmbH, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Cardinal Health, Abbott, Danaher, Sysmex Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Quidel Corporation, BD, and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global urinalysis market is fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective services. Some major players included in the global urinalysis market report are:

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Cardinal Health

Abbott

Danaher

Sysmex Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Quidel Corporation

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Strategic Development

On 10 February 2022, Just Fitter released its 10 Parameter Urine Evaluate Strips, which provide a straightforward way to test kidney and liver function at home. Just Fitter sells a bundle of 100 reagent test strips on their website. This newly released 10 parameter test strips are intended to allow users to test their urine on a regular basis for presence of various chemicals associated with UTIs and other disorders.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

On 10 July 2021, Bisu, Inc., a Tokyo-based digital health startup that helps users to improve their fitness and wellness through at-home lab-grade testing, raised USD 3.2 million in seed funding led by Korean biotech investor QUAD, with participation from ASICS Ventures Corporation, 15th Rock Ventures, Pacifico Investments, and SOSV. Bisu Body Coach, a portable home health lab that gives personalized nutritional and lifestyle advice via easy, accurate urine and saliva testing, will be available for purchase. Bisu is also committed to work with ASICS Corporation on health and fitness service projects.

The pregnancy and fertility segment is expected to register a high revenue growth rate during the forecast period owing to rising prevalence of infertility, as well as increasing age of first pregnancy. For example, infertility is a global health issue that affects millions of individuals of reproductive age. According to estimates, infertility affects 48 million couples and 186 million individuals globally. On the other hand, environmental and lifestyle factors, such as smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, obesity, and exposure to environmental toxins, have been associated with lower fertility rates in both men and women. As a result, market revenue growth is driven by rising prevalence of infertility and use of urinalysis during pregnancy.

The home care settings segment is expected to register a high revenue growth rate during the forecast period. A home-use urinalysis strip allows users to monitor their health from comfort of their own homes rather than seeing a medical expert for a urine test every time they suspect an issue, which may be costly and time-consuming. Home urinalysis enhances screening uptake, such as ACR testing for diabetic and hypertensive patients and lowers frequency of GP and clinic visits, alleviating load on NHS's overworked services. As a result, aforementioned factors are expected to drive revenue growth of this segment.

Emergen Research has segmented the global urinalysis market based on products, test type, application, end-use, and region:

Products Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030) Consumables Pregnancy and Fertility Kits Dipsticks Disposables Reagents Instruments Automated Urine Analyzers Biochemical Urine Analyzers Sediment Urine Analyzers Microscopy Analyzers Flow Cytometry Analyzers Integrated Urine Analyzers Semi-automated Urine Analyzers Point-of-Care Urine Analyzers

Test-Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Pregnancy & Fertility Tests Biochemical Urinalysis



Laboratory Tests POC Tests



Sediment Urinalysis



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Disease Screening



Urinary Tract Infections Kidney Diseases Diabetes Liver Diseases Others



Pregnancy and Fertility



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Diagnostic Laboratories Hospitals and Clinics Home Care Settings Research Laboratories and Institutes



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



