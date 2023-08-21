NowVertical Group Announces Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date, Financial Webinar and Completion of Q1 Review Engagement

TORONTO, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NowVertical Group Inc. (TSX-V: NOW) (OTCQB: NOWVF) (“NOW” or the “Company”), the vertical intelligence (VI) software and solutions company, will announce its 2023 second quarter financial results on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, after the market close, followed by a webinar at 9:30 AM EDT (6:30 AM PDT) on Wednesday, August 30, 2023 to discuss the Company’s financial and business results and outlook.



NOW invites shareholders, analysts, investors, media representatives, and other stakeholders to attend our upcoming earnings webinar, where Sasha Grujicic, Chief Executive Officer, Andre Garber, Chief Development Officer and Alim Virani, Chief Financial Officer will discuss Q2 2023 results, followed by a question-and-answer session.

In addition, the Company is pleased to announce that Company’s auditor has completed its quarterly review engagement with respect to the Company’s interim financial statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. No changes were required to be made to the financials that were previously filed.

Investor Webinar Registration

Register here https://bit.ly/NOW-Q2-2023-Registration

A recording of the webinar and supporting materials will be made available in the investor’s section of the company’s website at https://ir.nowvertical.com/news-and-media

About NowVertical Group Inc.:

NowVertical Group is a Vertical Intelligence (VI) software and services provider that delivers vertically-specific data, technology, and artificial intelligence (AI) applications into private and public verticals globally. NOW's proprietary solutions sit at the foundation of the modern enterprise by transforming AI investments into VI, enabling its customers to minimize their risk, accelerate the time to value, and reduce costs. NOW is rapidly growing organically and through targeted acquisitions. For more information about NOW, visit www.nowvertical.com.

