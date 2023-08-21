Mobile Web and SMS Lead Growth in Mobile Marketing Market - Global Outlook to 2030

Dublin, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Marketing - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Mobile Marketing Market to Reach $618.7 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Mobile Marketing estimated at US$187.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$618.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Mobile Web, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 16.4% CAGR and reach US$148.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the SMS segment is readjusted to a revised 14.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $51.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 22.3% CAGR



The Mobile Marketing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$51.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$158 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 22.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.5% and 13.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.3% CAGR.

Report Overview:

The "Global Market Perspective" section of the report delves into the mobile marketing landscape across various geographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

This comprehensive analysis provides insights into recent trends, current status, and future projections for key segments like mobile marketing, mobile web, SMS, location-based marketing, QR codes, push notifications, in-app messages, and other solutions.

The report highlights the market's past performance from 2014 to 2021 and offers a 16-year perspective from 2014 to 2030, presenting the breakdown of value sales by region and segments.

This strategic information equips stakeholders with valuable insights to navigate the dynamic mobile marketing landscape and make informed decisions.

What's New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its 'bumpy' reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

