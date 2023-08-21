Evolving Healthcare Landscape: Insights into Ambulatory EHR Market Trends

Dublin, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ambulatory Electronic Health Record (EHR) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added toResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In this report, a global market perspective on Ambulatory Electronic Health Record (EHR) is presented, analyzing key geographic regions including USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

The analysis covers recent past, current, and future trends, examining annual sales in US$ million from 2014 to 2030. The report delves into various deployment models such as Cloud and On-Premise, categorizing them by region.

Moreover, the analysis differentiates between Large, Small-to-Medium, Solo practices, as well as Hospital-Owned and Independent Ambulatory Centers. The report provides a comprehensive overview of value sales, historic reviews, and 16-year perspectives for these categories across the specified regions.



Global Ambulatory Electronic Health Record (EHR) Market to Reach $9.9 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Ambulatory Electronic Health Record (EHR) estimated at US$6.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Cloud, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.3% CAGR and reach US$6.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the On-Premise segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.9% CAGR



The Ambulatory Electronic Health Record (EHR) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 4.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.

