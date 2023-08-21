Navigating Global Challenges: Vendor Neutral Archives Market Forecast for 2023 and Beyond

Dublin, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vendor Neutral Archives - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market perspective on Vendor Neutral Archives (VNAs) encompasses a comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics, focusing on annual sales and growth trends.

The report provides insights into VNAs' presence in various regions, including the United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The analysis is categorized by different delivery types, such as On-Premises, Cloud-Hosted, and Hybrid VNAs. Each region's key competitors, historical sales data, and future growth projections are examined.

The report provides a 16-year perspective on value sales, highlighting the percentage breakdown of sales for different delivery types within each region for the years 2014, 2023, and 2030. This detailed analysis offers valuable insights into the evolving landscape of Vendor Neutral Archives across different global markets.



Global Vendor Neutral Archives Market to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Vendor Neutral Archives estimated at US$709.6 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

On-Premises, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.4% CAGR and reach US$552.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cloud-Hosted segment is readjusted to a revised 8.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $193.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.7% CAGR



The Vendor Neutral Archives market in the U.S. is estimated at US$193.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$288.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 6.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.

Looking Ahead to 2023



The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia's war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war's role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the

inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth.

Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.

Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. The year 2023 is expected to be a tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

What's New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its 'bumpy' reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

BridgeHead Software

Carestream Health

Dell, Inc.

GE Healthcare

Mach7 Technologies

McKesson Corporation

Merge Health

Perceptive Software

Philips Healthcare

Siemens Healthcare

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/80j24y

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment