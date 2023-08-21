Key Insights: Packaging Additives Market to See Strong Growth in the U.S., China, and Europe

Dublin, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Packaging Additives - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market perspective report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global packaging additives market across different geographic regions and applications.

It provides insights into recent, current, and future sales data, along with historical sales figures from 2014 to 2021, and projections up to 2030. The report evaluates market presence across different regions, categorizing it as strong, active, niche, or trivial. It further breaks down the analysis by application categories such as food, beverages, pharmaceuticals & healthcare, cosmetic & personal care, and other applications.

Key competitors for each region are highlighted. The report also presents a 16-year perspective of value sales percentage breakdown for different years, providing a comprehensive understanding of market trends and growth potential.

Global Packaging Additives Market to Reach $824.4 Million by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Packaging Additives estimated at US$564.1 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$824.4 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Rigid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.2% CAGR and reach US$432.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Flexible segment is readjusted to a revised 5.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $153.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.4% CAGR



The Packaging Additives market in the U.S. is estimated at US$153.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$180.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 3.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Addivant

Adeka Corporation

Akzonobel

Altana AG

Amcor

BASF SE

Clariant

Cytec Solvay Group

E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

Evonik

Flint Group

Milliken & Company

PPEC

Sabo S.P.A.

Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd

