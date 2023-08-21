Market Insights: Packaging Coating Additives Market Analysis and Trends for Strategic Decision-Making

Dublin, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Packaging Coating Additives - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Packaging Coating Additives Market to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Packaging Coating Additives estimated at US$828.9 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Anti-Block, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.5% CAGR and reach US$485.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Slip segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $225.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.7% CAGR



The Packaging Coating Additives market in the U.S. is estimated at US$225.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$291.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 4.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.

Report Overview:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global packaging coating additives market, covering various geographic regions including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. It offers insights into the market's recent past, current state, and future prospects.

The analysis encompasses different types of additives such as anti-block, slip, antistatic, anti-fog, antimicrobial, water-based, solvent-based, and powder-based coatings, focusing on annual sales figures in US$ Thousand for the years 2022 through 2030 and the corresponding compound annual growth rates (CAGR).

The report also presents a historic review spanning from 2014 to 2021 and a 16-year perspective from 2014 to 2030, highlighting the market trends and value sales breakdown by region. The study enables stakeholders to make informed decisions based on the evolving dynamics in the global packaging coating additives market.

What's New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its 'bumpy' reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes 3M

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Arkema Group

BASF SE

Clariant

Croda International PLC

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Evonik Industries AG

KAO Corporation

Lonza Group

Solvay

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j5xreb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment