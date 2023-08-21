LiVDerm’s Acclaimed Dermatology Conference, the South Beach Symposium, Returns to Miami Beach This February

Boca Raton, FL, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since its inception 22 years ago, LiVDerm’s annual Miami Beach meeting has offered attendees access to top-tier dermatology education as well as the beautiful shores of South Beach every February - a time when most are looking to escape the cold - and attend one of the most anticipated dermatology conferences in the nation.

In less than six months, the creators of the South Beach Symposium (SBS) are thrilled to once again welcome dermatology professionals to join our expert faculty at the iconic Loews Miami Beach Hotel and take part in four days of immersive learning and networking.

Standing apart from other conferences by integrating both medical and aesthetic dermatology education into one comprehensive learning opportunity, attendees of SBS have the option to customize their experience and learn from the best of both worlds. As such, this year’s theme has been aptly named to convey this all-important message - Bridging Medical and Aesthetic Dermatology.

Renowned dermatologists, Michael H. Gold, MD, and David J. Goldberg, MD, JD, also return as co-chairs for the South Beach meeting. Both specialists are lauded for their clinical and research accomplishments across the dermatology space. Contributing decades of investigation and insights into clinical and cosmetic advances, together they represent the ideal blend of leadership and emerging advances that define the ethos of SBS.

"Most dermatologists do BOTH medical and aesthetic dermatology in their practices regardless of their 'main focus'. They need meetings that can teach them the newest updates in both areas and that's what SBS has always done - bridged that gap. We are excited for February's agenda which brings the nation's top experts from both sides of dermatology." - Dr. Gold and Dr. Goldberg

Leading experts in medical dermatology will present up-to-the-minute clinical trial data on new and emerging therapies and technologies that are revolutionizing the diagnosis and treatment of numerous dermatologic conditions. From the newest topical therapy options and the JAK inhibitor revolution to the surge in the use of biologics and new devices for a number of diseases, learners will be engaged in interactive, evidence-based, practical education. Alongside these clinical insights, expert faculty will unveil cutting-edge techniques and combinations for optimal aesthetic outcomes through live patient demonstrations of injectables and energy-based devices, hands-on workshop opportunities, and interactive, expert-led discussions. Attendees will walk away with a panoramic understanding of patient care powered by the progress in therapeutic interventions and cosmetic methods alike. Experts will agree that this fusion of clinical and aesthetic dermatologic knowledge reflects the future of a rapidly evolving field.

In addition to the core SBS curriculum, the event also plays host to the Masters of Pediatric Dermatology Symposium each year. This respected pediatric program enables attendees to further customize their SBS experience by attending focused education on advancing expertise in pediatric skin conditions and diseases. Through case presentations, panel discussions, and interactive formats, participants gain clinical insights into evaluating, diagnosing, and managing common pediatric and adolescent skin disorders. Experts in areas such as atopic dermatitis, acne, hair disorders, and other pediatric diseases, both common and rare, provide specialized perspectives that sharpen clinicians' capabilities in caring for these young patient populations. By hosting this esteemed pediatric symposium concurrently, SBS offers professionals the unique opportunity to hone their knowledge across the entire spectrum of dermatologic practice.

"SBS has always encompassed both medical and aesthetic dermatology on the agenda and it was the first meeting to really do this successfully. We are continuing this tradition but really recognizing it in our theme this year since we find it increasingly relevant in the evolving world of dermatologic care.”- Laura Landera, VP of Business Development for LiVDerm.

For over twenty years, SBS has delivered breakthrough discoveries and transformative learning opportunities to dermatology professionals from across the nation. In 2024, LiVDerm proudly carries forth this tradition of excellence by reconvening leaders in both medical and aesthetic realms for an agenda at the forefront of skin science and artistry. Attendees will leave with awe-inspiring memories from an iconic setting and cutting-edge education. We invite everyone to join us once again this February on the shores of South Beach for an experience that only SBS can offer. Secure your spot today and prepare for an extraordinary event.

Led by world-renowned medical, aesthetic, and pediatric dermatology experts, LiVDerm empowers providers to educate, collaborate, and engage. Our mission to boldly advance higher standards of dermatologic care is realized through an extensive catalog of in-person and virtual educational offerings, resources for providers, students, and patients, and much more. With a multipronged approach to mastering the myriad of subspecialties within the field, LiVDerm provides innovative and integrated education across the dermatology spectrum.