OnlyInYourState Unveils Annual ‘Small Town Getaways’ List

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OnlyInYourState , an inclusive and accessible local travel and discovery resource in all 50 states, today released its second annual ‘Small Town Getaways’ List, spotlighting 23 of the country’s most charming and underrated small towns. This year’s Small Town Getaways List features locations for nature lovers, history buffs, foodies, shopaholics, and anyone looking to explore, all with suggested two-day itineraries curated by local travel experts. The list also includes an interactive element designed to pair a reader with a small town that aligns directly with their particular passion for adventure.



All 23 locations on the list were hand-selected by the OnlyInYourState travel experts and editors, as well as hundreds of recommendations from readers. Each selection is home to fewer than 30,000 residents with a unique history and variety of attractions. All locations on the list were chosen based on charm, character, natural beauty, and activities like local shops and restaurants.

“There are so many delightful small towns around the United States, and OnlyInYourState aims to shine a spotlight on as many as we can,” said Brian Warner, co-founder of OnlyInYourState. “Whether you’re looking for unique history, shopping, or to be immersed in nature, this year’s Small Town Getaways list has something for everyone.”

Highlights from the 2023 list of Small Town Getaways include:

St. Michaels, Maryland: offers new surprises at every turn, including maritime history, scrumptious restaurants, splendid shops, and wondrous water views.

Eureka Springs, Arkansas: home to gorgeous Victorian-style architecture, rich history, natural Ozark landscapes, and incredible attractions including mineral springs.

Nashville, Indiana: a town steeped in art, history, and intrigue that hasn’t lost its original artist spirit.

Moscow, Idaho: has something for everyone, from its stunning location and natural beauty to its plethora of festivals to its recreational activities and excellent food.

To learn more and explore the full list of Small Town Getaways, visit: www.onlyinyourstate.com/small-town-getaways-2023 /

About OnlyInYourState

Founded in 2015 as a local Facebook page in Ohio, OnlyInYourState is an inclusive and accessible local travel and discovery resource highlighting the off-the-beaten-path attractions and unique natural wonders of each of the country’s 50 distinctive states. OnlyInYourState has grown to a national network by celebrating the beauty that exists within state lines, no matter which part of the country you live in. The brand’s unique, highly-curated editorial content reaches millions of passionate readers every month and has brought attention to hidden gems, little-known attractions, natural wonders and small and large businesses across the nation. OnlyInYourState represents a local-to-national mosaic of 50+ state-specific communities, brought together to create one powerful ecosystem for travel and exploration. OnlyInYourState is operated by World of Good Brands. For more information, visit https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/ .

About World of Good Brands

World of Good Brands is a leader in experiential media and commerce operating premium lifestyle brands including Well+Good , Hunker , LIVESTRONG.com, and OnlyInYourState . World of Good Brands creates consumer experiences that blend physical and virtual – allowing audiences to access them from wherever they are, and taking a piece of them wherever they go. While traditional media companies broadcast, World of Good Brands narrowcasts: the brands close the aperture on the communities, conversations, and connections that bring color and meaning to our worlds. The World of Good Brands niche digital properties have deep connections with their consumers, and can be amplified through a collection of 50+ digital properties representing consumers across lifestyles and life stages: offering premium reach and powerful audience extension opportunities for partners. Also known as Leaf Group Media, World of Good Brands is a Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC) subsidiary. To learn more, visit https://worldofgoodbrands.com/ .