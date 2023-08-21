Milking Machine Market Rising at 7.8% CAGR to Reach US$ 8.7 Billion by 2033: Fact.MR Analysis

Rockville, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, from 2023 to 2033, the global Milking Machine Market is forecasted to increase at 7.8% CAGR and accumulate a revenue of US$ 8.7 billion by the end of the study period. Europe is projected to offer highly attractive business opportunities for milking machine manufacturers over the coming years.



Product innovation is projected to be an essential aspect for success in the global milking machine marketplace over the coming years. The rapidly rising world population and growing adoption of precision agriculture practices are estimated to uplift sales of milking machines across the forecast period. Robotic and automated milking devices are projected to be the future of the milking industry.

For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2204

In May 2021, Fullwood Packo, a developer and manufacturer of milking machines based in Ellesmere, England, announced the launch of M²erlin Meridian in the United Kingdom. The new product is a batch milking set-up to improve the milking capacity of United Kingdom-based dairy producers.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global milking machine market stands at a valuation of US$ 4.1 billion in 2023.

Over the next ten years, sales of milking machines are projected to increase at a CAGR of 7.8%.

The global market is anticipated to reach US$ 8.7 billion by the end of 2033.

Growing world population, rising demand for high-quality milk and milk products, surging adoption of precision agriculture, and supportive government initiatives to improve milk production are key market drivers.

Increasing preference for plant-based milk and high costs of maintenance and operation of milking machines are key constraints for milking machine providers.

Germany, France, and India are expected to emerge as the most opportune markets for milking machine companies over the next ten years.

Fully-automatic milking machines are estimated to exhibit a notable hike in sales by the end of 2033.



“India is projected to be a hotbed of opportunities for milking machine manufacturers owing to low adoption of milking systems in the country and high milk production,” says a Fact.MR analyst

Winning Strategy

Milking machine manufacturers are focusing on incorporating advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and robotics to improve their milking capabilities and attract new customers. Companies are also projected to focus on expansion to developing economies where the adoption rate of milking machines is low to improve their overall business scope.

This elaborate milking machine market research survey by skilled analysts at Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider has mentioned new developments made by leading companies and also strategies adopted by them.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=2204

Competitive Landscape

Top-tier companies in the milking machine market are focusing on launching new products for milk processing and milk quality control to maximize their sales potential and improve revenue generation capacity on a global scale.

In August 2022, DeLaval, a leading provider of dairy and farming machines based in Sweden, announced the launch of its new rotary milking systems for dairy producers in North America. The next-generation E-series rotary milking system provided increased milking efficiency by automating the selection and sorting of cows to reduce the stress on dairy cattle.

In July 2021, GEA Group, a German corporation mainly operating in the food and beverages industry, announced the launch of a new line of automatic milking robots to improve the profitability of dairy producers. The new-gen DairyRobot R9500 and DairyProQ automatic milking devices were among the products that were launched.

Leading milking machine manufacturers are also opting for collaborations, partnerships, and mergers to expand their business scope and improve their stance in the global competitive dairy technology market.

In May 2021, Waikato Milking Systems, a renowned provider of dairy technology, and Nedap, a leading company known for its dairy herb management tech, revealed that they had formed a new partnership. The companies also announced the launch of CowTraQ and TracHQ, which are cow monitoring and automation platforms respectively.



Key Companies Profiled

LELY

GEA Group

DeLaval

Fullwood Packo

BouMatic S.A. Christensen & Co.

Milkplan Farming Technologies

Prompt Dairy Tech

ADF Milking Ltd.

Afimilk Ltd.

Impact Technologies

Bisstarr Milking Systems

Vansun Technologies Pvt Ltd.

AMS-Galaxy USA

Caprine Supply

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global milking machine market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on product type (fully-automatic, semi-automatic), model type (mobile, stationary, pipeline), buyer type (individuals, enterprises), and end-use application (cows, sheep, goats, buffaloes), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Checkout More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Milk Tank Cooling System Market: The percentage is projected to increase in the long term with rise in milk manufacturers and consumers adding value to the milk tank cooling system market. Milk tank cooling systems not only assists in increasing the shelf-life of the milk but also helps in its efficient transportation.

Machine Tools Market: The global machine tools market garnered a market value of US$ 66.15 Billion in 2022 and is expected to accumulate a market value of US$ 107.75 Billion by registering a CAGR of 5% in the forecast period 2022-2032.

Insulation Blow-in Machine Market: The global insulation blow-in machine market is valued at US$ 500 million in 2023 and is forecasted to reach a market size of US$ 990 million by 2033. This jump is because global sales of insulation blow-in machines are estimated to increase at a CAGR of 7% from 2023 to 2033, as per this new study by Fact.MR.

About Us:

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.