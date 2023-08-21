SAMPO PLC PRESS RELEASE 21 August 2023 at 3:00 pm





Mandatum will host an Investor event on 14 September 2023

Sampo continues to make progress toward the planned listing of Mandatum on Nasdaq Helsinki on 2 October 2023. In preparation of this, Mandatum will host an Investor event in Helsinki on Thursday 14 September 2023 at 3:00 pm Finnish time (1:00 pm UK time). The event will be held in English and it is expected to last around 2.5 hours.

The event will feature presentations from Chair of the Board Patrick Lapveteläinen, Group CEO Petri Niemisvirta, Group CFO Jukka Kurki and CEO of Mandatum Asset Management Lauri Vaittinen on Mandatum's strategy, operations, and financial ambitions. Participants will have an opportunity to ask questions during Q&A sessions.

The event can be followed via live webcast at www.sampo.com/demerger . A recording of the event will be available after the event at the same address.

For further information, please contact:





Investors:



Sampo Investor Relations

ir@sampo.fi



Media:

Mandatum

Niina Riihelä

Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communications

tel. +358 40 728 1548

niina.riihela@mandatum.fi

Sampo

Maria Silander

Communications Manager, Media Relations

tel. +358 10 516 0031

maria.silander@sampo.fi