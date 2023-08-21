Market Dynamics and Growth Projections: Global Carry Cases Market Analysis 2023 to 2030

Dublin, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carry Cases - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global carry cases market is analyzed across various geographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

The market analysis encompasses different product types such as backpacks, messenger bags, sleeves, briefcases, and other products, as well as customer types including consumers and commercial buyers. The analysis provides insights into annual sales in US$ million for the years 2022 through 2030 and their respective compound annual growth rates (CAGR).

Key competitors and market presence are identified for each region, offering a comprehensive understanding of the market landscape.

Additionally, historic sales data and 16-year perspectives are provided to give a long-term view of market trends and customer preferences. The analysis helps stakeholders make informed decisions about their market strategies based on the evolving trends and dynamics in the global carry cases market.



Global Carry Cases Market to Reach $13.4 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Carry Cases estimated at US$7.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Backpack, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.3% CAGR and reach US$6.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Messenger Bags segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.6% CAGR



The Carry Cases market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 6.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.8% CAGR.

ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

Belkin International, Inc.

Briggs & Riley Travelware

Case Logic

Dell Inc.

Delsey S.A.

Fabrique Ltd.

Kensington Computer Products Group

Korrun

Lenovo

North face

Samsonite International S.A.

Sanwa Supply

Swissgear

Targus

Thule Group

Torg

VF Corporation

VIP Industries Ltd.

Wenger

