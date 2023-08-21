Global Fume and Smoke Collectors Market Report 2023: Sales Data, Competitor Analysis, and Growth Trends

Dublin, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fume and Smoke Collectors - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market perspective report provides a comprehensive analysis of the fume and smoke collectors market across various geographic regions and end-use segments.

It includes recent, current, and future sales data for the years 2022 to 2030, along with historical sales figures from 2014 to 2021. The report evaluates the market presence of fume and smoke collectors in different regions, categorizing it as strong, active, niche, or trivial. Key competitors in each region for the year 2023 are highlighted.

The report further breaks down the market analysis by end-use segments such as residential, commercial, and other end-uses, presenting sales figures and percentage breakdowns for each segment in various regions.

This comprehensive analysis offers insights into the market trends, competitive landscape, and growth potential for fume and smoke collectors in different regions and end-use categories.



Global Fume and Smoke Collectors Market to Reach $5.7 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Fume and Smoke Collectors estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Residential, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 13.5% CAGR and reach US$3.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Commercial segment is readjusted to a revised 11.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $607 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.4% CAGR



The Fume and Smoke Collectors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$607 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 17.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.8% and 10.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.3% CAGR.

What's New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its 'bumpy' reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Austin Air Systems Limited

Blueair

Coway

Dyson Technology Limited

Gintech Energy

Honeywell International

Levoit

Panasonic Corporation

Phillips

Sharp Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9lvg15

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment