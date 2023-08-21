Siili Solutions Plc - Managers' Transactions - Kankainen

Siili Solutions Plc Stock exchange release 21 August 2023 at 15:15

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Aleksi Kankainen

Position: Chief Financial Officer

Issuer: Siili Solutions Oyj

LEI: 7437003WYXJUSV27Q316

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 36776/8/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-08-17

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000043435

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 100 Unit price: 11.5 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 100 Volume weighted average price: 11.5 EUR