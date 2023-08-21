Siili Solutions Plc - Managers' Transactions - Kankainen
Siili Solutions Plc Stock exchange release 21 August 2023 at 15:15
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Aleksi Kankainen
Position: Chief Financial Officer
Issuer: Siili Solutions Oyj
LEI: 7437003WYXJUSV27Q316
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 36776/8/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-08-17
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000043435
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 100 Unit price: 11.5 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 100 Volume weighted average price: 11.5 EUR