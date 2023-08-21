Siili Solutions Oyj - Managers' Transactions - Pienimäki
Siili Solutions Plc Stock exchange release 21 August 2023 at 15:15
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Tomi Pienimäki
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Siili Solutions Oyj
LEI: 7437003WYXJUSV27Q316
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 36855/5/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-08-18
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000043435
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1207 Unit price: 11.75 EUR
(2): Volume: 210 Unit price: 11.8 EUR
(3): Volume: 1083 Unit price: 11.68 EUR
Aggregated transactions (3):
Volume: 2500 Volume weighted average price: 11.72388 EUR