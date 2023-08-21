Siili Solutions Plc - Managers' transactions - Pienimäki
Siili Solutions Plc Stock exchange release 21 August 2023 at 15:20
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Pienimäki Tomi
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Siili Solutions Plc
LEI: 7437003WYXJUSV27Q316
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437003WYXJUSV27Q316_20230818140405_67
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-08-17
Venue: XHEL
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000043435
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 209 Unit price: 11.55 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 209 Volume weighted average price: 11.55 EUR