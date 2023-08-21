Siili Solutions Plc - Managers' transactions - Lindfors

Siili Solutions Plc Stock exchange release 21 August 2023 at 15:20

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Lindfors, Kenneth

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Siili Solutions Plc

LEI: 7437003WYXJUSV27Q316

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437003WYXJUSV27Q316_20230818140405_66

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-08-17

Venue: XHEL

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000043435

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 103 Unit price: 11.55 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 103 Volume weighted average price: 11.55 EUR