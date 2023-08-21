Siili Solutions Plc - Managers' transactions - Pienimäki

Helsinki, FINLAND

Siili Solutions Plc - Managers' transactions - Pienimäki

Siili Solutions Plc Stock exchange release 21 August 2023 at 15:20

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Pienimäki Tomi
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Siili Solutions Plc
LEI: 7437003WYXJUSV27Q316

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437003WYXJUSV27Q316_20230818140459_70
Transaction date: 2023-08-17
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT
Instrument name: 2023A
Nature of the transaction: ACCEPTANCE OF A STOCK OPTION
(X) Linked to stock option programme

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 418 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 418 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR