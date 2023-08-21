Siili Solutions Plc - Managers' transactions - Pienimäki

Siili Solutions Plc Stock exchange release 21 August 2023 at 15:20

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Pienimäki Tomi

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Siili Solutions Plc

LEI: 7437003WYXJUSV27Q316

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437003WYXJUSV27Q316_20230818140459_70

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-08-17

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT

Instrument name: 2023A

Nature of the transaction: ACCEPTANCE OF A STOCK OPTION

(X) Linked to stock option programme

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 418 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 418 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR