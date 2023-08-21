Fertility Test Market is Expected to Reach $680 Million | MarketsandMarkets.

Chicago, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the near future, the fertility test industry is poised to undergo transformative advancements driven by rapid technological innovation and increasing awareness of reproductive health. Personalized and accessible fertility testing solutions will become the norm, leveraging AI-powered algorithms and portable devices for accurate and convenient at-home monitoring of hormone levels, ovulation patterns, and overall fertility status. Integration with smartphone apps and wearable devices will empower individuals to track and interpret their reproductive health data seamlessly. Additionally, breakthroughs in biomarker discovery and non-invasive testing methods will lead to more comprehensive and reliable assessments of fertility potential, catering to a diverse range of individuals and couples. Amidst growing conversations around reproductive wellness, the industry will witness collaborations between medical professionals, tech innovators, and consumer advocacy groups, ensuring that fertility testing becomes not only a proactive health choice but also an inclusive and supportive journey for all.

Fertility Test market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $472 Million in 2020 and is poised to reach $680 Million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2020 to 2025 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. Growth in this market is primarily driven by the increasing first-time pregnancy age in women, declining fertility rate among men and women, growing number of women suffering from disorders such as PCOS, emergence of advanced ovulation monitors, and the increased awareness of fertility testing in both developed as well as developing countries.

Fertility Test Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2020 $472 Million Estimated Value by 2025 $680 Million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% Market Size Available for 2018–2025 Forecast Period 2020–2025 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Products, Application, Mode of Purchase, End User and Region Geographies Covered Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Emerging nations to offer new growth avenues Key Market Drivers Increasing first-time pregnancy age

Fertility Test market major players covered in the report, such as:

Swiss Precision Diagnostics (Switzerland)

Church & Dwight (US)

Prestige Brands Holdings (US)

bioZhena (US)

Fairhaven Health (US)

Fertility Focus (UK)

Geratherm Medical (Germany)

Hilin Life Products (US)

UEBE Medical (Germany)

AdvaCare Pharma (US)

AVA (Switzerland)

Babystart (UK)

Valley Electronics (Germany)

Sensiia (UK)

Mira Care (US)

and Among Others

This report has segmented the fertility test market based on application, product, mode of purchase end user and region.

Global Fertility Test Market, by Application

Female Fertility Products

Male Fertility Products

Global Fertility Test Market, by Mode of Purchase

Direct/Prescription-based products

OTC-based products

Online Products

Global Fertility Test Market, by Product

Ovulation Prediction Kits

Fertility Monitors

Male Fertility Testing Products

Global Fertility Test Market, by End User

Home Care Settings

Hospitals and Fertility Clinics

Other End Users

Global Fertility Test Market, by region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea RoAPAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico RoLATAM

Middle East & Africa

The key stakeholders in the Fertility Test market include:

Medical Institutions and Clinics: Fertility tests are often conducted in medical institutions, fertility clinics, and reproductive health centers. These facilities offer a range of tests and treatments related to fertility issues.

Pharmaceutical Companies: Pharmaceutical companies develop and manufacture fertility testing kits, hormone medications, and other products related to fertility assessment and treatment.

Diagnostic Test Manufacturers: Companies specializing in medical diagnostics create and distribute fertility testing kits and devices, including ovulation prediction kits, sperm count kits, and more.

Healthcare Professionals: Doctors, gynecologists, reproductive endocrinologists, and fertility specialists are key stakeholders in the fertility test market. They recommend and administer fertility tests, interpret results, and provide guidance to individuals or couples seeking assistance with fertility issues.

Researchers and Scientists: Researchers and scientists contribute to the development of new fertility testing technologies, methods, and treatments. Their work enhances the accuracy and effectiveness of fertility tests.

Regulatory Authorities: Government agencies responsible for regulating medical devices and pharmaceuticals ensure that fertility tests and related products meet safety and efficacy standards.

Health Insurance Companies: Some fertility tests and treatments may be covered by health insurance, depending on the policies and regulations in place. Health insurance companies influence the accessibility and affordability of fertility tests for individuals.

Consumer Advocacy Groups: Non-profit organizations and advocacy groups focused on reproductive health and fertility awareness play a role in raising awareness about fertility testing options, advocating for reproductive rights, and providing support to individuals dealing with fertility challenges.

Patients: Individuals and couples seeking fertility tests and treatment are key stakeholders. They drive demand for fertility testing services and products, making informed decisions based on test results and medical advice.

Technology Companies: Tech companies may develop fertility tracking apps and platforms that help individuals monitor their fertility indicators, menstrual cycles, and ovulation patterns.

Pharmacies and Retailers: Pharmacies and retailers stock and sell fertility testing kits and related products to consumers.

Investors and Venture Capitalists: Investors and venture capitalists provide funding to companies working on innovative fertility testing technologies and solutions, supporting research and development efforts.

Please note that the fertility test market landscape may have evolved since my last update in September 2021. New stakeholders might have emerged, and the roles of existing stakeholders could have shifted. It's recommended to consult more recent sources for the latest information on key stakeholders in the fertility test market.

Recent Developments:

February 2021, Fertility Focus partnered with ExSeed Health, a home-based sperm testing company. Under this partnership, both companies would together provide solutions to couples planning a pregnancy.

May 2019, Fertility Focus (UK) launched an updated version of OvuSense App— OvuSense App v.2—with features such as increased flexibility in data viewing (three different ways), more choices for logging events than most of the apps, and increased accuracy in terms of monitoring cycles.

January 2017, NFI Consumer Healthcare (US), a division of Gregory Pharmaceutical Holdings (US), completed the acquisition of the e.p.t OTC pregnancy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) of Fertility Test Market:

Question 1: What is the expected addressable market value of major fertility test products over a 5-year period?

Answer: The fertility test market is projected to reach USD 680.1 Million by 2025 from USD 472.8 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.5 % the forecast period.

Question 2: Which product segment is expected to garner highest traction within the fertility test market?

Answer: Based on the product, the fertility test market is segmented into ovulation prediction kits, fertility monitors, and male fertility testing products. The ovulation prediction kits segment accounted for the largest share of the fertility test market in 2020. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing use of ovulation prediction kits, easy over-the-counter availability and low cost, and higher accuracy than natural fertility testing techniques, such as calendar methods and cervical mucus monitoring.

Question 3: What are the strategies adopted by the top market players to penetrate across emerging regions?

Answer: The key growth strategies adopted by the top players in this market include product launches and approvals; agreements and partnerships; expansions; and acquisitions.

Question 4: What are the major factors expected to limit the growth of the fertility test market?

Answer: High cost of fertility testing monitors is the major factor expected to limit the growth of the fertility test market.

Question 5: Which region is expected to garner highest traction within the fertility test market?

Answer: Based on the region, North America is expected to garner highest traction within the fertility test market.

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, and forecast the fertility test market based on product, application, mode of purchase, and end user

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the market growth (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To strategically analyze micromarkets1 with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall fertility test market

To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders

To estimate the size & growth potential of the market segments and subsegments with respect to five key regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa—and key countries

To profile the key players in the market and comprehensively analyze their global revenue shares and core competencies

To track and analyze competitive developments, such as product launches and approvals, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and acquisitions in the market

