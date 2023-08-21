Curiosity Ink Media Enhances Holiday-Focused E-Commerce Destination, SANTA.COM

Innovative Digital Platform Provides Solutions to Holiday Planning, Decorating, Cooking and Entertaining



Content Features Highlighted By “Ask Santa,” DIY Craft Tutorials, Advent Calendars, Wish Lists and More

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curiosity Ink Media, a subsidiary of Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM), announced today an enhanced interface for SANTA.COM , its dynamic holiday destination brimming with e-commerce and robust content for every member of the family. A high-utility resource, the site is a technology-driven solution for the busiest and most stressful time of the year, helping families globally create a magical yuletide experience.

Under the direction of SANTA.COM’s recently-installed General Manager, Savannah Brentnall, the holiday hub brings a wide-range of tools. For adults, SANTA.COM features a robust, curated e-commerce marketplace where features, such as “The List” inform users about the most buzzed-about new products, styles and toys; “The Guides” offer curated gifting insights based on themes and consumer interests; and “The Ideas” suggest easy, holiday-inspired decorating and planning tips, as well as memory-making recipes for holiday treats. Additionally, family members have access to all-new DIY content with step-by-step instructions to create ornaments, garlands, centerpieces and more with their kids.

For kids, SANTA.COM brings the excitement and anticipation of the season to their fingertips with a fun and engaging North Pole experience filled with games and activities. Whether jumping rooftops with reindeer, stacking cookies with Mrs. Claus, or helping elves sort gifts, young SANTA.COM visitors will be able to explore new games and activities daily. As they countdown to Christmas, kids can also create and send their wish lists to Santa (which can be accessed by their parents in a few easy-to-follow steps).

“Almost 90% of Millennial moms say they’d rather be spending time with family and friends during the holiday season than shopping for gifts, and yet they expect to spend an average of 14 hours shopping and planning1,” said Brentnall. “SANTA.COM aims to turn that time into a long-lasting opportunity to create cherished family memories.”

The site, part of Grom’s growing stable of family-friendly brands following its 2021 acquisition of Curiosity Ink Media, continues to build on its mission to help consumers ease the stress often associated with holiday preparations. A modern update on Christmas, SANTA.COM is a bold, eye-catching stocking filled with a marketplace where consumers can fulfill all of their holiday needs. The brainchild of Curiosity Ink Media executive and former Nickelodeon president Russell Hicks, the site was developed by a team of experts in e-commerce, editorial content, interactive games, and ground-breaking design. Its sophisticated, playful motif, easy-to-navigate features, and awe-inspiring winter wonderland capture the spirit and essence of Santa’s North Pole.

SANTA.COM places Grom and Curiosity Ink Media squarely in the booming e-commerce business, giving the company a role in the explosive and growing holiday market, projected to grow 12.8% to 14.3% over last year (2022) to top $260 billion this season.*

About Curiosity Ink Media

Curiosity Ink Media is the original storytelling and Intellectual Property (IP)-generating subsidiary of Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. Fueled by imagination, creativity and a clear focus on commercial franchise potential, the Hollywood-based kids and family entertainment group specializes in feature films (Santa.com, The Pirate Princess, Thunderous); linear and streaming series (Cats vs Pickles, Hey Fuzzy Yellow, Denver the Last Dinosaur); publishing (Baldwin’s Big Adventure, PAW Patrol: Pawsome Puppets), digital and e-commerce platforms (Santa.com); franchise-building and licensing partnerships (Cats vs Pickles, VS World, Denver the Last Dinosaur). Curiosity Ink Media’s library of entertainment properties is designed to amass ongoing value for the company and its partners.

About Grom Social Enterprises, Inc.

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. is a growing social media platform and original content provider of entertainment for children under 13 years of age, which provides safe and secure digital environments for kids that can be monitored by their parents or guardians. The Company has several operating subsidiaries, including Grom Social, which delivers its content through mobile and desktop environments (web portal and apps) that entertain children, let them interact with friends, access relevant news, and play proprietary games while teaching them about being good digital citizens. The Company owns and operates Top Draw Animation, which produces award-winning animation content for some of the largest international media companies in the world. Grom also includes Grom Educational Services, which has provided web filtering services for K-12 schools, government and private businesses. For more information, please visit https://gromsocial.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements, which may constitute “forward-looking statements.” Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of Grom and members of its management team as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Important factors currently known to management that may cause actual results to differ from those anticipated are discussed throughout the Company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available at www.sec.gov as well as the Company’s website at www.gromsocial.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or changes to future operating results.

1 *According to Deloitte’s annual holiday retail forecast. The Microsoft Store Survey was conducted by Wakefield Research (www.wakefieldresearch.com) among 1,000 nationally representative U.S. millennial moms, defined as those ages 25-40 with children ages 17 or under, between Oct. 19 and Oct. 25, 2021, using an email invitation and an online survey. Data has been weighted to ensure accurate representation of U.S. millennial moms.