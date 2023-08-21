NewtekOne, Inc. Announces that its Bank Subsidiary, Newtek Bank, N.A., has Declared a Dividend of $2.0 Million Payable to NewtekOne, Inc.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewtekOne, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NEWT), announced today that the Board of Directors of its bank subsidiary, Newtek Bank, N.A,. has declared a dividend of $2.0 million, payable to NewtekOne.



Barry Sloane, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer said, “We are pleased to report that the Board of Directors of Newtek Bank has declared a $2.0 million dividend, payable to NewtekOne, Newtek Bank’s publicly traded financial holding company. Newtek Bank’s swift ascension to profitability for the six months ended June 30, 2023, after being acquired by NewtekOne on January 6, 2023, is a testimony to the dedicated teams of executives and employees at NewtekOne and Newtek Bank. The dividend declaration is indicative of the commitment that we have to all of our stakeholders at both the Bank and financial-holding-company to consistently meet our goals, while simultaneously delivering the highest quality of business and financial solutions to our independent business owner customer base. We look forward to continuing to pay dividends, from both NewtekOne to shareholders, and from Newtek Bank to NewtekOne, based upon our expectations and hopeful performance.”

NewtekOne®, Your Business Solutions Company®, is a financial holding company, which along with its bank and non-bank consolidated subsidiaries (collectively, “NewtekOne”), provides a wide range of business and financial solutions under the Newtek® brand to the small- and medium-sized business (“SMB”) market. Since 1999, NewtekOne has provided state-of-the-art, cost-efficient products and services and efficient business strategies to SMB relationships across all 50 states to help them grow their sales, control their expenses and reduce their risk.

NewtekOne’s and its subsidiaries’ business and financial solutions include: banking (Newtek Bank, N.A.), Business Lending, SBA Lending Solutions, Electronic Payment Processing, Technology Solutions (Cloud Computing, Data Backup, Storage and Retrieval, IT Consulting), eCommerce, Accounts Receivable Financing & Inventory Financing, Insurance Solutions, Web Services, and Payroll and Benefits Solutions.



Newtek®, NewtekOne®, Newtek Bank, National Association™, Your Business Solutions Company® and One Solution for All Your Business Needs® are registered trademarks of NewtekOne, Inc.

