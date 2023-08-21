JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles Announces Complementary Programming to the “POKÉMON X KOGEI” Exhibition

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles announces Pokémon-related programs to complement the current exhibition “POKÉMON X KOGEI | Playful Encounters of Pokémon and Japanese Craft.” On view through January 7, 2024, the exhibition allows visitors to experience the world of Pokémon through traditional and contemporary Japanese craft created by 20 renowned Japanese artists using their skills and ever-evolving craft techniques to creatively channel the world of the globally popular Pokémon brand. Related programming includes an Artist Talk Series, new artwork on display, exclusive merchandise, and a film screening of the 2019 live-action “POKÉMON Detective Pikachu” movie.



Artist Talk Series

JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles launches an Artist Talk Series, webinars that allow attendees to immerse themselves in the creative brilliance of the artists who have contributed to the exhibition’s showcase of Japanese craftwork. The series offers the opportunity to see the exhibition artwork from new perspectives and reveal deep insights into the craft techniques of the talented practitioners who are taking Japanese craft to new heights and into the future.

Following is the series schedule:

“ Exploring Pokémon in Japanese Craft ” with Keiko Masumoto x Toru Fukuda Tuesday, September 12 from 5 – 6:15 p.m. (PDT) This first installment of artist talks invites two artists whose work is notable for the deft and detailed manner with which they use their craft techniques to explore the form and appearance of Pokémon.





with Keiko Masumoto x Toru Fukuda “ POKÉMON x KOGEI Artistic Journey ” with Taiichiro Yoshida x Terumasa Ikeda



Wednesday, October 11 from 5 - 6:15 p.m. (PDT) The second installation features two artists whose innovative assimilation of science and technology delivered incredible results in their craft interpretation of Pokémon.





with Taiichiro Yoshida x Terumasa Ikeda “ Pokémon and Japanese Craftsmanship - From Inspiration to Creation ” with Haruo Mitsuta x Yuki Tsuboshima



Wednesday, November 15 from 5 – 6:15 p.m. (PST) The final installment features two artists who closely studied the physical structure of Pokémon to create intricate, often movable creatures.



with Haruo Mitsuta x Yuki Tsuboshima

Artwork Rotation

As previously announced, due to the delicacy of certain artworks – but also as a special bonus for Pokémon superfans – certain artworks will be rotated during the exhibition’s run, giving attendees an opportunity to view new artwork on return visits. The first artwork switch will take place on Tuesday, September 19 when artwork from Toru Fukuda, Terumasa Ikeda, Eiichi Shiroma, Yasuyoshi Komiya, and Saori Mizuhashi will be alternated and then switched back to the original artwork displayed at launch on Tuesday, November 14. For more details, please visit the “POKÉMON X KOGEI | Playful Encounters of Pokémon and Japanese Craft” website.

Exclusive Merchandise

Due to popular demand, additional limited edition Official Exhibition Books (published by Tokyo Bijutsu) are available for purchase (Price: $48) at JAPAN HOUSE’s WAZA Shop and online, while supplies last. In addition, The Pokémon Plush: Pokémon x Kougeiten Craft Exhibition – Pikachu, a sweetly adorable Pikachu plush dressed in a kimono – created in collaboration with the original exhibition – is available for the first time outside of Japan at Pokémon Center in the U.S., Canada and the U.K.

“POKÉMON Detective Pikachu” Screening

Guests are invited to a special free movie night on Friday, August 25 featuring snacks, prizes, and the hit film “POKÉMON Detective Pikachu.” The film (rated PG) was selected to complement the exhibition as a fun, free summer activity for families to enjoy. Reserve a ticket here and enjoy the film and exhibition in one day.

Complimentary exhibition tickets to the exhibition can be reserved through JAPAN HOUSE’s online reservation system. Walk-ins are welcome as space allows and the gallery is open daily from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. (Mon. – Fri.) and 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. (Sat. – Sun.).

For more information, visit the JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles website and social channels: Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , YouTube and LinkedIn .

