WHAO Assessment by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions Offers Objective Vendor Evaluation and Recommendation

Middleton, Massachusetts, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WHAO Assessment by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions , is an objective evaluation tool that offers an unbiased evaluation of vendor specific IT products and services. It is primarily to help decision makers make informed choices based on information. The Vendor WHAO Assessment report provides an objective assessment of vendors.

What sets WHAO apart is its alignment with vendor specific needs. With rigorous and rounded approach to analysis, WHAO targets the “WHAT”, “HOW”, “ASSESSMENT”, “OUTCOME” of a vendor’s technology product. With WHAO, you can gauge your success, understand the potential of your product and carefully plan out your future roadmap to showcase the value of your product like never before.

WHAO aims at delivering the following results:

Analysing the technical competence of the product. Formulating a strategy with sound organizational viability. Access vendor strength and gauge the customer impact to formulate product roadmap viability.

Gather primary and secondary data to construct the backbone of the WHAO framework.

Understand the need of the vendor to form independent and unbiased validation to increase the product's value proposition and convince end-users of their investments.

According to Divya Baranawal, VP and Principal Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, “Our WHAO Assessment is a unique tool that objectively assesses vendor’s technical and business strengths. It demonstrates and validates vendor’s strength across multiple parameters and emphasises on the value derived from their product/solution. WHAO Assessment is a great addition to your marketing efforts as it helps to improve brand image, customer loyalty and overall sales.”

Here, Ajinkya Ingle, Marketing Leader, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions also adds “Vendor Assessment (WHAO - What How Assessment and Outcome) fills a critical gap in the vendor evaluation process. With this document, businesses can make informed decisions and form strategic partnerships with vendors to align with their goals. Our aim is to empower organizations to unlock their full potential by selecting right vendors that meet their unique requirements.”

