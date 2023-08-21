Global Indoor Stadium Lighting Market is expected to reach US$ 800 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of over 5.1% : RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Indoor Stadium Lighting Market is valued at US$ 514 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 5.1% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, market report by RationalStat

Market Scope and Report Overview

Indoor stadium lighting is vital for maintaining visibility, safety, and overall enjoyment for spectators, athletes, and event organizers. A major impetus has been the move from older lighting technologies to energy-efficient LED lighting. LED lighting provides enhanced illumination quality, longer lifespans, lower energy consumption, and greater controllability.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global indoor stadium lighting market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including product type, components, power rating, application, and geography/regions (incl. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific). The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for the global indoor stadium lighting market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global Indoor Stadium Lighting market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Indoor Stadium Lighting Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of product type, LED lights LED lighting, which is most widely utilized in stadiums, is likely to drive global indoor stadium lighting market expansion. Rising demand for LEDs in stadium lights due to weather compatibility and government incentives for smart stadium lighting will drive the market in the future years.

On the basis of components, the services segment is predicted to have the most significant market share due to an increase in the number of replacements of older lighting systems with modern LED lighting systems and a growing number of national and international sporting events.





Period Covered include data for 2019-2028 along with year-wise demand estimations

The indoor stadium lighting market report analyzes the market on the basis of global economic situations, regional geopolitics, import-export scenarios, trade duties, market developments, organic and inorganic strategies, mergers and acquisitions, product launches, government policies, new capacity addition, technological advancements, R&D investments, and new market entry, replacement rates, penetration rates, installed base/fleet size, global and regional production capacity, among others.

RationalStat offers market analysis and consulting studies on the basis of dedicated and robust desk/secondary research supported by a strong in-house data repository. In addition, the research leverages data based on the real-time insights gathered from primary interviews. Market estimations and insights are based on primary research (covering more than 240 entities) and secondary research by leveraging international benchmarking.

The global indoor stadium lighting market report also covers value chain and supply chain analysis that provides in-depth information about the value chain margins and the role of various stakeholders across the value chain. Market dynamics provided in the market study include market drivers, restraints/challenges, trends, and their impact on the market throughout the analysis period.

In the competition analysis section, the global indoor stadium lighting market provides a detailed competition benchmarking analysis based on the market share of the leading companies/ brands/producers/suppliers, a market structure overview with detailed company profiles of more than 25 players with their financials, product/service offerings, major developments, business models, etc. This enables, clients and report buyers to make strong, precise, and timely decisions.

Macroeconomic Scenario and the Impact of COVID-19 on Regional Economic Sentiment

In the latest RationalStat analysis, geopolitical conflicts and inflation are the cited economic risks, while concerns about the volatility across energy sectors prevail in Europe and other parts of the world. Some of the potential risks to the economic growth in the leading regions, including Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and other developing regions, are inflation, volatile energy prices, supply chain disruptions, geopolitical instability, labor shortages, rising interest rates, and COVID-19 pandemic.

The global economy experienced heavy headwinds, throughout 2019-2021, as some countries witnessed subdued growth, while other countries continued to grapple with economic slowdowns. The COVID-19 pandemic has levied undue pressure across the majority of industries globally and has caused a major economic crisis in the US, India, Italy, the UK, Germany, India, Japan, South Korea, the UK, and many others. Besides, the exit of the UK from the European Union earlier in 2020 and the Russo-Ukraine war in 2022 exacerbated the ever-heightened global uncertainty.

In addition to this, the global economic growth slowed in 2022 to 3.3%, weaker than expected at the end of 2021, mainly weighed down by Russia’s war in Ukraine and the associated cost-of-living crisis in many countries. However, improvement in economic activities during the forecast period is expected. Growth is projected to remain at lower rates in 2023 and 2024, at 2.6% and 2.9% respectively.

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the indoor stadium lighting market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global indoor stadium lighting market include,

In October 2022, 4E TCP updated their LED quality and performance criteria specification, which should be achieved by 2024 across three different performance levels, ranging from Tier 1 minimum acceptable levels to Tier 3 the current maximum commercially attainable performance level.

Some of the prominent players that contribute significantly to the global indoor stadium lighting market growth include Bajaj Electricals, Philips, Cree Lighting, Douglas Lighting Controls (Panasonic), HLI Solutions, Lutron Electronics, KCL Engineering, Musco Sports Lighting LLC, AEC Illuminazione, General Electric, Cooper Lighting Solution (Eaton), Osram. among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global Indoor Stadium Lighting market based on product type, components, power rating, application and region

Global Indoor Stadium Lighting Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Product Type Lamps High-Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Emitting Diode (LED) Others Lighting Fixtures Lighting Control Systems

Global Indoor Stadium Lighting Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2023-2030) Analysis by Components Hardware Services Professional Services Lifecycle Services Managed Services

Global Indoor Stadium Lighting Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2023-2030) Analysis by Power Rating 350 W – 500 W 500 W – 750 W 750 W – 1,000 W 1,000 W – 1,250 W More than 1,250 W

Global Indoor Stadium Lighting Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2023-2030) Analysis by Application Professional Competition Stadium Commercial Entertainment Stadium

Global Indoor Stadium Lighting Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2023-2030) Analysis by Region North America Indoor Stadium Lighting Market US Canada Latin America Indoor Stadium Lighting Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Indoor Stadium Lighting Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Indoor Stadium Lighting Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Indoor Stadium Lighting Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Indoor Stadium Lighting Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Leading Companies and Market Players Bajaj Electricals Philips Cree Lighting Douglas Lighting Controls (Panasonic) HLI Solutions Lutron Electronics KCL Engineering Musco Sports Lighting LLC AEC Illuminazione General Electric Cooper Lighting Solution (Eaton) Osram



Key Questions Answered in the Indoor Stadium Lighting Report:

What will be the market value of the global Indoor Stadium Lighting market by 2028?

What is the market size of the global Indoor Stadium Lighting market?

What are the market drivers of the global Indoor Stadium Lighting market?

What are the key trends in the global Indoor Stadium Lighting market?

Which is the leading region in the global Indoor Stadium Lighting market?

What are the major companies operating in the global Indoor Stadium Lighting market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global Indoor Stadium Lighting market?

