Global Outdoor Power Equipment Market Size Statistics Expected to Grow Over USD 88,373.34 Million By 2032: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Outdoor Power Equipment Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Equipment [Mowers, Saws, Trimmers & Edgers, Blowers, Tillers & Cultivators, Others]; By Power Source; By Application; By Functionality; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030” in its research database.

“As per the latest research analysis, the global outdoor power equipment market size/share will be valued at roughly USD 58,437.32 Million in 2022, and its revenue is projected to reach about USD 88,373.34 Million By 2032. The market is forecasted to expand at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 4.1% between 2023 and 2032.”

What is Outdoor Power Equipment? How Big is Outdoor Power Equipment Industry Size?

Overview

Both residential and commercial users use outdoor power equipment for various tasks, such as landscape maintenance on golf courses, lawns, and gardens. Because the machinery is reliable and effective, it is used more frequently. Blowers, mowers, trimmers, edgers, snow throwers, tillers & cultivators, and other outdoor equipment are among them. The industry is anticipated to expand due to the widespread use of these goods in household and business settings.

Furthermore, the growing urbanization has boosted the demand for smart cities and infrastructure, boosting the demand for this equipment for building projects. Also, the outdoor power equipment market demand is expanding because residential customers use it to maintain their properties and perform gardening jobs.

Some of the Top Market Leaders Are:

AL-KO KOBER GROUP

Andreas Stihl AG & Company KG

Ariens Company

Briggs & Stratton

CHEVRON (China) Trading Co. Ltd.

Deere & Company

Emak S.p.A.

Excel Industries Inc.

HONDA

Husqvarna

Makita Corp

MTD Holdings Inc.

Robert Bosch

Schiller Ground Care

Stanley Black & Decker

STIHL Group

Techtronic Industries

The Toro Company (US)

Yamabiko Corp

Outdoor Power Equipment Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue Forecast in 2032 USD 88,373.34 Million Market size value in 2023 USD 60,904.05 Million Expected CAGR Growth 4.1% from 2023 – 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Top Market Players AL-KO KOBER GROUP, Andreas Stihl AG & Company KG, Ariens Company, Briggs & Stratton, CHEVRON (China) Trading Co., Ltd., Deere & Company, Emak S.p.A., Excel Industries, Inc., HONDA, Husqvarna, Makita Corp, MTD Holdings Inc., Robert Bosch, Schiller Ground Care, Stanley Black & Decker, STIHL Group, Techtronic Industries, The Toro Company (US), and Yamabiko Corp. Segments Covered By Equipment, By Power Source, By Application, By Functionality, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Prominent Growth Driving Factors

Rising government initiatives: The demand for the sector is projected to be fueled by the growing government initiatives for infrastructure development to create greener cities worldwide. Gardens, parks, sports fields, lakesides, and other green spaces offer people a place for exercise and leisure. They are linked to better cooler temperatures, air quality, less traffic noise, and greater diversity.

Infrastructure development: Studies have shown that green areas can lower stress levels and improve physical and mental health. As a result of the numerous positive effects, government spending on creating green infrastructure spaces in metropolitan areas is predicted to fuel the outdoor power equipment market growth.

Studies have shown that green areas can lower stress levels and improve physical and mental health. As a result of the numerous positive effects, government spending on creating green infrastructure spaces in metropolitan areas is predicted to fuel the outdoor power equipment market growth. Increased adoption of gardening: Because it was used in the domestic sector, the market saw a large increase in demand during the Covid-19 crisis. The widespread lockdown held people inside their homes where they could engage in various leisure activities like gardening, helping to increase the market for outdoor electric devices.

Top Findings of the Report

The market is expected to grow more quickly due to the increasing need for cutting-edge technology, automated outdoor products, and rising interest in farming and gardening among people.

The outdoor power equipment market segmentation is primarily based on a power source, equipment, functionality, region, and application.

North America holds the largest market share in 2022.

Top Trends Influencing the Market

Rising trend of lawns and garden designing: The development of the market is anticipated to be fueled by the expanding trend of developing lawns and gardens in homes across several nations. Landscape gardening is quickly gaining popularity with the general public. Consumer spending has increased on hardscaping, tree care, lawn improvement, and lawn upkeep. Landscape gardening extensively uses outdoor tools like mowers, saws, blowers, and hedge trimmers, which is expected to increase the outdoor power equipment market size globally.

Segmental Analysis

The Mower Sector Holds the Largest Share

Electric, gasoline, battery-powered, and tractor-mowers are just a few options manufacturers offer for various uses. Battery-powered lawn mowers are one of these solutions that is seeing a noticeable increase in demand because of their many benefits. These mowers remove the need for physical effort, enabling users to mow their fields easily. Battery-powered mowers offer a practical answer for efficiently cutting brittle grass because they take less time and require no manual force.

The Fuel Sector Accounts for Significant Share

Fuel-powered machinery is preferred for its simple starting, slick operation, fuel efficiency, and capacity to give steady energy even under difficult circumstances. They are ideally suited for deforestation and wood-clearing activities because of these characteristics.

Moreover, electric-powered machinery will take a sizable outdoor power equipment market share shortly. The market is anticipated to increase due to the rising demand for robotic outdoor products. Electric-powered equipment has many benefits, including being heavier and offering rapid starts without maintenance. These elements support their attraction to customers.

By Equipment By Power Source By Application By Functionality Mowers

Saws

Trimmers

Edgers

Blowers Backpack Blowers Handheld Blowers

Tillers & Cultivators

Others Fuel

Electric Commercial

Residential Conventional Products

Connection/AI-Enabled Products

Geographical Overview

North America: The largest portion of the market is anticipated to be occupied by North America. Both the home and business sectors make substantial use of these goods. The growing consumer awareness of the performance and accessibility of these outdoor products is driving the outdoor power equipment market in North America. Additionally, improved navigational and mowing skills, particularly in American homes with vast yards, will likely promote market penetration.

Browse the Detail Report “Outdoor Power Equipment Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Equipment [Mowers, Saws, Trimmers & Edgers, Blowers, Tillers & Cultivators, Others]; By Power Source; By Application; By Functionality; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030” with in-depth TOC: https://polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/outdoor-power-equipment-market

Recent Developments

Toro's new robotic lawn mower was unveiled in May 2022 and is expected to go on sale in early 2023. This autonomous mower is in its final year of research and development and is fueled by renewable energy. It includes vision-based localization and wireless navigation technologies, making setup simple and obviating the need for conventional boundary wire installation. The mower is highly practical and adaptable because it has theft-proof features, can manage slopes, and delivers efficient cutting capabilities.

Karcher added an autonomous robotic floor sweeper to their lineup of autonomous products in April 2022. This robot, known as KIRA B 100 R, runs on Brain Corporation's Brain OS, a widely used software platform for Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) and their uses in various indoor public spaces. Karcher's range of intelligent robotic solutions for effective floor cleaning and maintenance duties is now even stronger with the addition of KIRA B 100 R.

The Report Answers Questions Such As

What is the expected growth rate of the outdoor power equipment market?

What is the main driver of the market of outdoor power equipment?

Which segment accounted for the largest share of the market?

Who are the top players operating in the industry?

Which region will lead the outdoor power equipment market?

What are the upcoming market trends?

Polaris Market Research has segmented the outdoor power equipment market report based on equipment, power source, application, functionality, and region:

