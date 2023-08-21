United States Medical Sterilizers Market Insights Report 2023-2028 Featuring Key Vendors - Steris, Getinge, 3M, & Steelco

Dublin, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Medical Sterilizers Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US Medical Sterilizers Market is poised for remarkable growth, with a projected value set to soar from $2.13 billion in 2022 to an impressive $3.43 billion by 2028, reflecting a robust CAGR of 8.3%.

This comprehensive report delves into a profound analysis of the entire US Medical Sterilizers market, offering exhaustive insights into the ongoing paradigm shift towards the adoption of innovative products within the US. As a burgeoning market, Medical Sterilizers are assuming increasing significance in the US, particularly in developed countries, where a strong emphasis is placed on curbing hospital readmissions and cross-infections among patients.

This report explores the introduction of cutting-edge approaches such as ultrasound, ozone-based, and other distinct sterilization techniques, many of which are in the research phase. Moreover, the growing trend towards exploring alternatives to ethylene-oxide sterilization is paving the way for innovative, eco-friendly methods that align with contemporary sustainability priorities.

The sterilization of medical instruments and apparel used by healthcare professionals has emerged as a pivotal factor in upholding the hygiene standards of medical facilities. The landscape is being further transformed by the emergence of novel products like printed organs and semi-synthetic implants, which are necessitating the development of unique sterilization methodologies.

1 out of every 31 hospitalized patients and 1 in 43 nursing home residents are affected by an HAI. In addition, the CDC estimates that on any given day, about half of hospital patients are acquiring HAI. Among all the types of infections, Central line-associated bloodstream infection (CLABSI) results in thousands of deaths each year and several million dollars in added costs to the US healthcare system.

Ethylene oxide sterilization is designed to perform low-temperature, chemical sterilization treatment of medical and pharmaceutical products sensitive to temperature/humidity. As of 2020, the most used sterilant for surface sterilization purposes are ethylene oxide (C2H4O), ozone (O3), chlorine dioxide gas (ClO2), peracetic acid (CH3CO3H), and hydrogen peroxide (H2O2)

Thermal sterilization is the oldest, most easily available, and most widely used sterilization method in the world. An autoclave is a widely used method for moist heat sterilization.

Large sterilizers do come with an advanced software and hardware-based monitoring system. This feature allows unattended operation without sacrificing reliability or safety.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 73 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.13 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $3.43 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.2% Regions Covered United States

