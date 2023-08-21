Shearman & Sterling Bolsters Latin America and Capital Markets Capabilities with Return of Attorney Alejandro Gordano

New York, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shearman & Sterling today announced that Alejandro Gordano is rejoining the firm as a Capital Markets partner in its award-winning Latin America group, based in New York.

Alejandro further strengthens Shearman & Sterling’s Latin America group, a team that has built a stellar reputation advising many of the world’s leading corporations, financial institutions, emerging growth companies, venture capital investors, governments and state-owned enterprises across the region in industries that leverage the firm’s many practice specialties including capital markets, project finance, structured finance, M&A, venture capital, securities regulation, restructuring, litigation and arbitration.

“Alejandro is an accomplished capital markets lawyer with a keen understanding of the business and legal challenges and opportunities unique to Latin America,” said Adam Hakki, Shearman & Sterling’s Senior Partner. “His relationships with financial institutions, corporations and sovereign clients in the region will be an asset to both our Capital Markets and Project Development & Finance practices.”

Over the course of 20 years as an attorney, Alejandro has guided clients on ambitious and complex debt and equity transactions throughout Latin America. His recent work includes SEC-registered and exempt debt and equity offerings, credit facilities, restructurings, and a broad assortment of structured finance transactions, and also reflects a wide-ranging knowledge of environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) factors associated with capital market dealmaking in Latin America.



“Alejandro is a versatile attorney with a pragmatic, problem-solving approach and a talent for building long lasting client relationships and getting deals done,” said Antonia Stolper, a member of the firm’s Latin America group.

Alejandro is the third lateral partner to join the firm’s Latin America group this year. In February, Shearman & Sterling added global energy attorney Mona Dajani and tax attorney Jorge Medina as partners in the Project Development & Finance practice based in New York and the Bay Area. The firm also recently promoted Robert O’Leary to the partnership in the Project Development & Finance practice, based in New York.

“We’re absolutely delighted that Alejandro has decided to return to Shearman & Sterling at such an exciting time for the firm,” said partner Manuel Orillac of the Latin America group.

Alejandro began his U.S. legal career at Shearman & Sterling before gaining experience working for a major international bank as well as a global bio-technology company.

“I am very excited to return to Shearman & Sterling as a partner at such a transformational moment in the firm’s history,” said Alejandro. “I feel energized by the great opportunities we see in Latin America and am committed to delivering unparalleled legal advice to our clients.”

About Shearman & Sterling

Shearman & Sterling is a global law firm that partners with corporations, major financial institutions, emerging growth companies, governments, and state-owned enterprises to provide the legal and industry insight needed to navigate the challenges of today and achieve their ambitions of tomorrow. For 150 years, Shearman & Sterling has built strong and long-lasting relationships with clients around the world by advising on ground-breaking, and precedent-setting matters across industries and sectors. Our lawyers come from more than 60 countries and speak more than 60 languages. For more information, visit www.shearman.com.