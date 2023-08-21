Renovaro BioSciences Congratulates GEDi Cube on Appointment of its Chief Medical Officer

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: RENB). Renovaro BioSciences congratulates GEDi Cube on its appointment of Dr. Lester Russell as Chief Medical Officer. For more information: (https://gedicube.com/news).



“We are excited about the appointment of Dr. Russell,” said Dr. Mark Dybul, CEO of Renovaro BioSciences. “As a seasoned expert in clinical medicine and digital health, he could enhance the capabilities of GEDi Cube to make a difference in the lives of people at risk of or suffering from serious illnesses.”

Renovaro BioSciences announced an exclusive, binding letter of intent with GEDi Cube on August 9, 2023.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical in nature are forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions based on current information and expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the success or efficacy of our pipeline. All statements other than historical facts are forward-looking statements, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “aims,” “intends,” “potential,” or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements are based on assumptions or judgments about future events and economic conditions that may or may not be correct or necessarily take place and that are, by their nature, subject to significant risks, uncertainties, and contingencies. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to, statements regarding the Renovaro-GEDi Cube transaction and Renovaro’s plans and expectations with respect to the potential transaction. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in any of such statements due to various uncertainties, including as set forth in Renovaro BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RENB) most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC, as well as whether: Renovaro and GEDi Cube will enter into an agreement as to the definitive terms of the transaction; a condition to consummating the transaction may not be satisfied; Renovaro may be unable to obtain approval to list on the Nasdaq Capital Market the shares of Renovaro common stock expected to be issued pursuant to the transaction; the closing of the transaction might be delayed or not occur at all. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Renovaro Biosciences, Inc. undertakes no obligation to revise or update this shareholder letter to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Source: Renovaro Biosciences Inc.